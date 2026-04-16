GAPVelocity AI to Launch VELO™: The First Agentic AI Platform for Legacy Application Modernization

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAPVelocity AI , the AI modernization business unit of Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), today announced the upcoming launch of VELO™ , the industry's first agentic AI platform purpose-built for legacy application modernization. VELO will officially debut during a live virtual event today, April 16, at 17:30 UTC / 1:30 PM EDT, hosted by Jeff Fritz and featuring GAPVelocity AI engineers.

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Automating the Impossible: Access-to-Blazor

VELO's inaugural release delivers fully automated Microsoft Access-to-Blazor modernization. Unlike traditional methods, it converts Access databases, forms, reports, queries, and VBA business logic into production-ready C#/.NET Blazor web applications.

During the live launch, the GAPVelocity AI team will demonstrate VELO's end-to-end transformation of a real-world Access application, showcasing how the platform generates modern code complete with automated test coverage.

A New Category: Agentic AI Legacy Modernization

VELO represents a departure from traditional consulting-led migrations and generic AI coding assistants. The platform orchestrates four specialized AI agents in a deterministic pipeline to ensure verifiable output:

Scout: Analyzes the legacy codebase and inventories every dependency to build a complete application map.

Analyzes the legacy codebase and inventories every dependency to build a complete application map. Architect: Designs the target .NET/Blazor structure, mapping legacy components to modern patterns.

Designs the target .NET/Blazor structure, mapping legacy components to modern patterns. Translation: Executes the code transformation by converting VBA to C# and Access queries to Entity Framework.

Executes the code transformation by converting VBA to C# and Access queries to Entity Framework. Quality: Generates automated test suites and validates functional equivalence between the legacy and modernized apps.

By using this agentic approach, VELO eliminates the "hallucination tax," the hidden cost of fixing AI-generated code that looks correct but fails in production.

Deepening the Microsoft Partnership

Built on Microsoft Foundry, VELO is designed to complement Microsoft's own modernization investments. While Microsoft's Cloud Accelerate Factory handles version upgrades, it typically excludes complex legacy rewrites like VB6, PowerBuilder, and Access. VELO is purpose-built to fill this gap, aligning perfectly with enterprise Azure modernization strategies.

The Road Ahead

The Access-to-Blazor release is only the beginning. GAPVelocity AI expects PowerBuilder-to-Blazor to follow, with the architecture designed to support VB6 and WebForms targets in the near future.

Live Launch Event Details

Join us today for the live coding walkthrough:

When: April 16, 2026 @ 17:30 UTC / 1:30 PM EDT

April 16, 2026 @ 17:30 UTC / 1:30 PM EDT Where: Streaming live on: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csharpfritz Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/csharpfritz

Streaming live on: Featuring: Jeff Fritz and the GAPVelocity AI engineering team

Enterprises interested in VELO can currently engage through a fixed-price assessment model to receive a complete codebase analysis and modernization roadmap.

Learn more: https://www.gapvelocity.ai/migrate/ms-access/get-started

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com .

Media Contact Information:

Dee Dee Walsh

Growth Acceleration Partners

(512) 243-5754

[email protected]

SOURCE Growth Acceleration Partners