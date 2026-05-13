GAPVelocity AI Sponsors Free "Web Development in 2026" Livestream Workshop with Jeff Fritz

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAPVelocity AI, the AI modernization business unit of Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), announced its sponsorship of Web Development in 2026 with Jeff Fritz, a free full-day livestream workshop focused on the future of modern .NET development. Hosted by well-known developer advocate and Microsoft personality Jeff Fritz, the event will take place on May 22 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM EDT on Twitch and YouTube.

Growth Acceleration Partners

The workshop will feature hands-on demonstrations covering ASP.NET, Blazor, and Aspire, along with practical guidance for building scalable modern web applications. Attendees will receive access to GitHub-based workshop code, live demos, giveaways, and real-world development examples designed for both beginner and experienced .NET developers.

The event continues GAPVelocity AI's investment in the .NET and modernization community, following recent developer-focused initiatives around Blazor, AI-powered modernization, and the launch of the VELO agentic modernization platform.

Registration is free at: Web Development in 2026 with Jeff Fritz

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com.

Media Contact Information:

Dee Dee Walsh

Growth Acceleration Partners

(512) 243-5754

[email protected]

SOURCE Growth Acceleration Partners