GAPVelocity AI Sponsors Free "Web Development in 2026" Livestream Workshop with Jeff Fritz

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Growth Acceleration Partners

May 13, 2026, 08:42 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAPVelocity AI, the AI modernization business unit of Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), announced its sponsorship of Web Development in 2026 with Jeff Fritz, a free full-day livestream workshop focused on the future of modern .NET development. Hosted by well-known developer advocate and Microsoft personality Jeff Fritz, the event will take place on May 22 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM EDT on Twitch and YouTube.

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Growth Acceleration Partners
Growth Acceleration Partners

The workshop will feature hands-on demonstrations covering ASP.NET, Blazor, and Aspire, along with practical guidance for building scalable modern web applications. Attendees will receive access to GitHub-based workshop code, live demos, giveaways, and real-world development examples designed for both beginner and experienced .NET developers.

The event continues GAPVelocity AI's investment in the .NET and modernization community, following recent developer-focused initiatives around Blazor, AI-powered modernization, and the launch of the VELO agentic modernization platform.

Registration is free at: Web Development in 2026 with Jeff Fritz

About Growth Acceleration Partners
At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com.

Media Contact Information:
Dee Dee Walsh
Growth Acceleration Partners
(512) 243-5754
[email protected]

SOURCE Growth Acceleration Partners

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