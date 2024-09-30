Gaps Progress Report Available: America Makes and ANSI Publish Standardization Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America Makes and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the availability of a Gaps Progress Report tracking efforts over the last six months by standards developing organizations (SDOs) and others to address the gaps identified in the Standardization Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing, Version 3.0, published by the America Makes and ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standardization Collaborative (AMSC). The progress report provides updates on standards, research, and conformity assessment activities; it also captures suggested modifications to existing gaps and notes additional gaps to be considered for future roadmaps.

America Makes is the nation’s leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education.

Published in July 2023, Roadmap Version 3.0 identified 141 standardization gaps and corresponding recommendations across the additive manufacturing (AM) lifecycle areas of design; precursor materials; process control; post-processing; finished material properties; qualification and certification; nondestructive evaluation; maintenance and repair; and data. Of the 141 gaps, 54 gaps/recommendations are identified as high priority, 64 as medium priority, and 23 as low priority. In 91 cases, additional pre-standardization research and development is needed.

The AMSC was launched in 2016 and serves as a cross-sector coordinating body that works to accelerate the development of industry-wide AM standards and specifications consistent with stakeholder needs to facilitate AM industry growth. Approximately 300 individuals from 150 public- and private-sector organizations supported the development of the recent roadmap, including representatives of U.S. federal government agencies and national laboratories, SDOs, industry, academia, and others.

The next gaps progress report is expected to be issued in the fall. To receive future updates, offer suggested edits to the gaps progress report, or get involved in future AMSC activities, email [email protected]. For more information, visit www.ansi.org/amsc.

About America Makes

America Makes is the nation's leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education. America Makes members from industry, academia, government, workforce, and economic development organizations work together to accelerate the adoption of AM and the nation's global manufacturing competitiveness. Founded in 2012 as the Department of Defense's manufacturing innovation institute for AM and first of the Manufacturing USA network, America Makes is based in Youngstown, Ohio, and managed by the not-for-profit National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). Visit www.americamakes.us to learn more.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

