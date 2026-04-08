GAPVelocity AI to Unveil VELO™, Agentic AI for Application Modernization, at April 16 Live Event

Live demonstration will showcase agentic Microsoft Access-to-Blazor transformation hosted by Jeff Fritz

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAPVelocity AI , the AI modernization business unit of Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), today announced a live virtual event on April 16, 2026, to unveil VELO™, its agentic AI platform purpose-built for legacy application modernization. The event will be hosted by Jeff Fritz, a well-known figure in the Microsoft Azure and AI community, and will feature a live demonstration of VELO's first generally available capability: automated Microsoft Access-to-Blazor modernization.

Introducing VELO : Agentic AI for Application Modernization

Agentic AI Modernization with Jeff Fritz

Enterprise IT teams have long faced a painful reality: legacy applications written in languages like Microsoft Access, VB6, PowerBuilder, Clarion and WebForms are too critical to ignore and too expensive to rewrite manually. When organizations attempt to use general purpose AI to modernize, they hit what GAPVelocity AI calls the "70% wall"; where AI-assisted tools generate plausible-looking code that fails in production, leaving teams to spend months debugging hallucinated logic.

VELO takes a different approach. Built on Microsoft Foundry, VELO's four-agent pipeline, Scout, Architect, Translation, and Quality delivers deterministic, verifiable code transformations rather than probabilistic suggestions. The result: production-ready .NET/Blazor applications.

Event Details

What: VELO Launch Event — Live Demo of Access-to-Blazor Modernization

When: April 16, 2026

Host: Jeff Fritz (@csharpfritz), Microsoft Principal Program Manager

Format: Virtual, live demonstration with Q&A

Registration: https://www.gapvelocity.ai/velo-launch-event

Why This Matters Now

Microsoft Access has entered what industry analysts describe as a "slow fade". No longer receiving major feature investment, while millions of lines of business-critical logic remain trapped in Access databases and VBA macros across the enterprise. Organizations face rising compliance risk, Citrix renewal shock, and a shrinking pool of developers willing to maintain these applications.

VELO's Access-to-Blazor agents automate the extraction and transformation of Access queries, forms, reports, and VBA logic into modern C#/.NET Blazor applications, preserving business rules while eliminating technical debt.

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com .

Media Contact Information:

Dee Dee Walsh

Growth Acceleration Partners

(512) 243-5754

[email protected]

SOURCE Growth Acceleration Partners