GAPVelocity AI Unveils VELO for PowerBuilder, Bringing Agentic AI Modernization to Enterprise Legacy Systems

New capability, built on Microsoft Foundry, delivers fully modernized Blazor applications up to 20x faster and at 60% lower cost than a manual rewrite

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAPVelocity AI, the AI modernization business unit of Growth Acceleration Partners, today announced VELO for PowerBuilder. Available now as part of the VELO platform, the release applies agentic AI to translate decades-old PowerBuilder applications directly into idiomatic Blazor and .NET on Azure.

Modernize PowerBuilder via Agentic AI Speed Speed Modernize PowerBuilder wtih VELO PowerBuilder to Blazor Azure

PowerBuilder has been running core business systems for more than thirty years. Today, organizations relying on it are stuck deciding between a shrinking talent pool, a manual rewrite that promises massive cost and delivery risk, or doing nothing and hoping for the best. VELO for PowerBuilder eliminates that trade-off.

Beyond rewrite-versus-translate

Legacy modernization has historically forced a choice between two imperfect options. A manual rewrite produces a clean result but is slow, expensive, and prone to losing undocumented business logic; knowledge that exists only in the code itself. Generic GenAI code translation is fast but struggles with the complex dependencies typical of real business applications, producing code that compiles but falls short of the standards of the teams who inherit it.

VELO takes a strictly bounded approach. Rather than relying on a single mechanical translation, VELO deploys AI agents that actually reason about the application architecture. The agents decouple the underlying business logic from the presentation layer, generating modern, verifiable code that aligns with current framework conventions.

Built on Microsoft Foundry

VELO runs its agentic models on Microsoft Foundry, giving the platform an enterprise-grade foundation for scale, security, and governance. For the many GAPVelocity AI customers and partners already invested in Microsoft technologies, that alignment keeps modernization work inside a familiar, well-governed environment, a material consideration when the systems being modernized are among an organization's most sensitive.

"PowerBuilder customers have been told for years that their only real choice was to rewrite or to wait," said Ken Rivera, VP of Engineering, GAPVelocity AI. "We built the original Visual Basic Upgrade Wizard for Microsoft. Thirty years later, the pattern is the same and the tooling is finally equal to it."

See it live

VELO for PowerBuilder will be demonstrated at Code Smarter, Ship Faster hosted by Jeff Fritz today. The session will walk through a live PowerBuilder application as VELO's agents analyze it, separate business logic from presentation, and generate the modernized Blazor result, including a side-by-side look at the original and the modernized code. Or watch the video.

Availability

VELO for PowerBuilder is available today as part of the VELO platform. Organizations evaluating the future of a PowerBuilder application can review a modernized demo application and its source code, or begin with a VELO Assessment to determine what portion of their codebase VELO can modernize.

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com.

Media Contact Information:

Dee Dee Walsh

Growth Acceleration Partners

(512) 243-5754

[email protected]

SOURCE Growth Acceleration Partners