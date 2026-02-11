GAPVelocity AI Updates VB6 AI Migrator with Visual Studio 2026 Support and New Solution File Format

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP) through its AI modernization business unit GAPVelocity AI, today announced updates to its VB6 AI Migrator, the company's AI for converting legacy Visual Basic 6 applications to modern .NET. The latest version adds support for Visual Studio 2026 and the ability to generate .slnx solution files, Visual Studio's streamlined solution file format first introduced in Visual Studio 2022.

These updates ensure that teams migrating off VB6 land in a fully modern development environment from day one with no manual project reconfiguration required.

"Organizations sitting on VB6 codebases face growing risk every year they delay modernization," said Cheyenne Sokkappa, Product Marketing Manager of GAPVelocity AI. "With Visual Studio 2026 support and .slnx file generation, our AI migrator delivers output that's ready for today's modern engineering teams."

The VB6 AI Migrator uses GAPVelocity's hybrid approach, which combines deterministic migration logic with generative AI to convert VB6 applications to .NET with high accuracy while preserving business logic. The addition of .slnx support gives development teams the flexibility to work with either the new compact solution format or traditional .sln files, depending on their workflow.

VB6 AI Migrator is available at https://www.gapvelocity.ai/products/vbuc/free-trial.

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com.

Media Contact Information:
Dee Dee Walsh
Growth Acceleration Partners
(512) 243-5754
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Dee Dee Walsh
512-243-5754

