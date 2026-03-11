Garage Beer Adds Top-Tier C-Suite Talent With Chief Financial Officer Patrick Brang and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew McGuire

The hires come on the heels of Garage Beer's remarkable 2025, with the brand posting the largest volume growth of any U.S. craft brewer, adding over 100,000 barrels.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Beer, the fastest-growing independent beer brand in the U.S., today announced several major leadership additions. Building on recent roster expansions led by CEO and Founder Andy Sauer, including external board members Bill Hackett and Pete Marino, as well as President Brian Amicon, the brand continues to strengthen its team with two more seasoned industry operators: CFO Patrick Brang, most recently of BeatBox Beverages, and CRO Andrew McGuire from Molson Coors.

"Patrick and Andrew are tremendous additions to the Garage Beer team. Patrick brings a strong track record of scaling businesses in growth mode, while Andrew adds deep experience and leadership in the beer industry. We're humbled and excited to have both of them helping drive the next stage of Garage Beer's growth," says Garage Beer President Brian Amicon.

Per Beer Marketer's Insights, these additions come on the heels of more impressive news from Garage Beer. In a challenging 2025 for beer, Garage Beer led the category's few bright spots, posting the largest volume growth of any brewer that is defined as craft by size, adding over 100,000 barrels.

Patrick Brang, Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Brang brings extensive experience from high-growth beverage brands, including seven years at Founders Brewing Co. and four years at BeatBox Beverages, one of the leading ready-to-drink brands, which was recently acquired by AB.

At Garage Beer, Brang will oversee financial strategy and operations, working closely across departments to strengthen processes, support continued revenue growth, and improve overall financial performance as the brand scales nationally.

Known for a collaborative, hands-on approach that extends well beyond traditional finance functions, Brang has built a reputation for partnering across organizations to help burgeoning beverage brands scale efficiently, experience that aligns closely with Garage Beer's next phase of expansion.

Andrew McGuire, Chief Revenue Officer

Andrew McGuire joins from Molson Coors Beverage Company, where he spent more than 20 years in a variety of sales and commercial leadership roles, most recently serving as Chief Customer Officer for the U.S. business.

Prior to the CCO role, McGuire also led Molson Coors' Commercial Center of Excellence, a cross-functional organization connecting Sales, Marketing, Supply, and IT to drive category growth, expand retail partnerships, and strengthen commercial capabilities across the business.

Over the course of his tenure, McGuire held leadership roles across distributor management, national accounts, and regional operations, including Regional Vice President for Molson Coors' Great Lakes Region, where he oversaw distributor and retail relationships across nine states and helped return the region to sustained growth.

About: Garage Beer is America's fastest-growing light beer, now available in all 50 states. Crisp, crushable, and brewed for good times, Garage Beer is a no-nonsense 4% ABV lager with just 95 calories and 3g of carbs. It comes in two crowd-favorite varieties: Classic and Lime. Beer finder locater here and follow the ride at www.drinkgaragebeer.com, Instagram, and X.

