Garage Beer Launches Bottles with "The Last True Cold One," a Western Starring Jason and Kylie Kelce

The fast-growing light beer brings its signature brew to glass, debuting alongside The Last True Cold One — a dusty, ridiculous quest for the perfect ice-cold one.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Beer — the crisp, uncomplicated Beer Flavored Beer™ has achieved yet another breakthrough in beer-drinking technology: bottles.

While bottles have existed for ages, they've never existed with Garage Beer inside their beautiful amber-brown glass walls. And these aren't just any bottles, they're quite beer-bottle-looking. Stubby, but not stout. Sturdy. Snug. Perfectly balanced. The kind of bottle that just feels right in your hand. Someone smarter than the person who wrote this might even call them "ergonomic."

Garage Beer presents: The Last True Cold One

"Garage Beer in bottles is the natural next step for us. As a super premium product, it's important to both us and our drinkers that we have bottles. We've been looking forward to bringing these to market, and the timing couldn't be better with summer right around the corner," says CEO Andy Sauer. "At Garage, we pride ourselves on making light beer the way it used to be made. And now, we've got an option for people who want to enjoy beer the traditional way — out of an ice-cold bottle."

Look whoever is reading this: we didn't just take our Classic Light and Garage Beer Lime and put it in the chillest bottles you've ever seen, we also made a movie. Because when we launch something cool, we make sure to do it in the dumbest way possible.

Co-owner and Garage Beer–crazed creative madman Jason Kelce makes his triumphant short film return in… (DUN DUN DUN)… THE LAST TRUE COLD ONE. The perfect Western story to truly capture just how legendary Garage Beer being in bottles is.

In Garage Beer's third feature film (previously, BREWMITE, THERMAL BUZZ), Jason finds himself in a tumbleweed town plagued by the evil Beau Allen, embarking on a quest to find an ice-cold Garage Beer (now in bottles!). With the help of a compass that only points to cold beer — and the town's sheriff, Ms. Kylie — you'll have to see if Jason can conquer Beau Allen and his sick, twisted obsession with ice… and obscenely cold Garage Beer.

Shot at the famous Mescal Movie Set (Tombstone, The Outlaw Josey Wales, The Quick and the Dead) and directed by Jordan Phoenix, The Last True Cold One brings back legendary Garage Beer supporting actor Beau Allen in his biggest role yet, while introducing a new but very familiar face tied to the brand: the one and only Kylie Kelce.

"With Kelce we've always used these films as a way to do something bigger than a traditional ad, but this is the first time we're tying one directly to a new product," says Chief Creative Officer Corey Smale. "So we treated it like a real moment. Bottles are a huge step for us, and instead of explaining that in a normal way, we made a Western about it. That seemed to make the most sense."

So sit back, relax, and ride your pony on over to your neighborhood saloon, store, or anywhere Garage Beer is sold, and get your hands on Garage Beer in bottles. Same great taste, same 95 calories and 3g carbs, just in bottle form.

Want to learn more about our films, bottles or any other stuff? Just give us a shout @drinkgaragebeer or email [email protected].

About: Look here, partner. Garage Beer is America's fastest-growing light beer, now available in all 50 states. Crisp, crushable, and brewed for good times, Garage Beer is a no-nonsense 4% ABV lager with just 95 calories and 3g of carbs. It comes in two crowd-favorite varieties: Classic and Lime. Beer finder locater here and follow the ride at www.drinkgaragebeer.com, Instagram, and X.

Media Contact: James Masello, [email protected]

SOURCE Garage Beer