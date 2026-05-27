Garage Beer Declares the Arrival of "American Summer" With New Found Glory, a 96 Bronco Giveaway, and Utz Cheese Balls

The campaign includes limited-edition patriotic packaging, the official beer-drinking anthem of the summer, an Utz Cheese Ball challenge and a giveaway with Gennings Dunker and the Museum of American Speed

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Beer — The crisp, uncomplicated Beer Flavored Beer™ is celebrating the arrival of summer by launching a season-long "American Summer" campaign featuring music, giveaways, limited-edition packaging and a partnership with Utz® Cheese Balls. To capture the epicness of Garage Beer's American Summer, we must set the scene.

THE SCENE

There's something about the smell of rain in summer, the amber glow of street lights at dusk, the garage door open all the way up as the pull string dangles in the breeze. A sunny weekday at 5 p.m. The radio is playing purposefully loud enough for your neighbors to hear. The hood of your classic 1996 Ford Bronco, provided courtesy of Garage Beer and Gennings Dunker, supporting the weight of ice-cold Garage Beers adorned with a magnificent eagle, its talons gripping a can of Garage Beer itself. It's like inception, but with real beer, beer-flavored beer – beer made for the summer. Beer made for America.

Listen, this press release might be confusing at first. No profound statements. Some might even say a lack of substance. But we say the substance is in the beer; it's in the spirit of an American summer – the most nostalgic thing since baseball cards, bubble gum, BMX bikes and summertime ballads from quintessential bands of the early 2000s like New Found Glory. That's called alliteration, and sometimes we like to use it. We also like to use beer: to drink, to celebrate, to take in all summer has to offer.

Speaking of offering, we've got a lot in that department. From limited-edition packaging that screeches America via a bald eagle, to a car giveaway, an official song of the summer from New Found Glory, and even a partnership with Utz Cheese Balls, one of America's most beloved cheese snacks.

"For us, it's all about having the best summer we've had so far and continuing to let light beer be what it's always been, a reason to bring friends and neighbors together," said Garage Beer CEO Andy Sauer. "It's about firing up the grill, watching some baseball, enjoying some cheese balls, and having just one more cold one at the end of a great night. That's summer to us, and that's exactly what we're bringing to life with New Found Glory, Utz, Gennings and all of our incredible partners this summer."

NEW FOUND GLORY - SONG OF THE SUMMER

On June 1, Garage Beer and New Found Glory are releasing the official beer drinking anthem of the summer. "Good to Go" is an homage to the easy, fun-loving days of summer's past – cracking open a cold beer with friends and taking in all summer has to offer alongside the people you love. The song isn't some random branded collaboration between a band and a brand; it's built on years of mutual admiration between Garage Beer and New Found Glory. More importantly, it's a legitimate single featured on the upcoming deluxe reissue of their latest album, Listen Up!

The music video features frontman Jordan Pundik soaking in the nostalgia of classic summertime moments while drinking Garage Beer with friends, a fitting creative partnership as the band approaches the 25th anniversary of "My Friends Over You," one of the most iconic summer pop-punk anthems of the early 2000s. For Garage Beer, bringing the collaboration to life felt less like a marketing campaign and more like a celebration of the friendships, summers and backyard memories both the band and the brand have always represented.

96 BRONCO GIVEAWAY - GENNINGS DUNKER & THE MUSEUM OF AMERICAN SPEED

All-American Tackle Gennings Dunker wanted to let you know that the ultimate, All-American vehicle could be yours this summer. That's right, Garage Beer has partnered with the Museum of American Speed to give away an original 96 Bronco in a beautiful two-toned gold and green. All you need to do to win is click the link and not be Gennings Dunker: https://drinkgaragebeer.com/americansummer/. The contest is live, but we'll be dropping the official launch video on June 12.

You may be wondering: why Gennings Dunker? Well, 1. Because he's awesome and very smart (Academic All-American, by the way), which kind of balances out our dumb. And 2. because we work with partners, people, brands, and even museums, that are authentically and unapologetically themselves. We're honored to have Gennings on our team, even though we supposedly have to share him with a professional football team. We're also big fans of speed, classic cars, and nostalgia, making the Museum of American Speed the perfect partner.

MILLION CHEESE BALL CHALLENGE AT BEER BOWL

In case you missed Garage beer co-owner, creative mastermind and prolific beer drinker, Jason Kelce in a star-spangled speedo last year, you might just have a chance to see it again IRL. Beer Bowl is back this year at Yacht Club of Sea Isle City to raise money for Eagles Autism Foundation and Garage Beer will be capturing two iconic challenges for fans, including a life-size Beerquarium and the 'million cheese ball challenge' with America's iconic Utz Cheese Balls.

On June 24, Jason Kelce, Beau Allen and a lineup of current and former Philadelphia Eagles players will take on the cheesiest, crunchiest— and potentially most ridiculous — challenge of all time. That's right: some of the world's top athletes will battle it out inside a giant container filled with Utz Cheese Balls. What grown adult wouldn't want to be covered in cheese ball glow from the most delicious ball pit ever? The resulting content will roll out across Garage Beer's social channels, while the event itself supports Beer Bowl's primary mission: raising money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Still with us? Stoked for a Garage Beer-fueled summer? Follow us @drinkgaragebeer and don't miss a thing we have to offer, from giveaways to epicly dumb content.

About:

Garage Beer is America's fastest-growing light beer, now available in all 50 states. Crisp, crushable, and brewed for good times, Garage Beer is a no-nonsense 4% ABV lager with just 95 calories and 3g of carbs. It comes in two crowd-favorite varieties: Classic and Lime. Beer finder locater here and follow the ride at www.drinkgaragebeer.com, Instagram, and X.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Zapp's®, and Boulder Canyon®, among others. After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities across the U.S. to serve its growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

About the Museum of American Speed

The Museum of American Speed, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a premier attraction dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of American racing and car culture. With over 240,000 square feet of exhibits, the museum showcases a vast collection of iconic race cars, hot rods, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, music, artwork, memorabilia, and so much more, offering visitors an immersive experience in the world of speed. To learn more, visit www.museumofamericanspeed.org.

Media Contact:

James Masello

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SOURCE Garage Beer