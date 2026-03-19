Garage Beer Partners With Jay Bilas, "Attorney at Lager," to Represent Fans During College Basketball's Most Painful Month

Garage Beer and TickPick offer fans the chance to win a $5,000 ticket credit to ease the pain.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Beer — the fastest-growing, independent beer brand known for its Beer Flavored Beer is now getting into the legal space. While you may think – wait, what? You need not worry, as we have gotten an Attorney-Like-Attorney to help represent us: Jay Bilas, Attorney at Lager.

Yes, the tall drink of water, beloved by college basketball fans and pretty much everyone else, is legally representing* us [Editor's note: partnering* with them and providing absolutely no actual legal advice] along with Garage Beer and hoops fans everywhere.

Jay Bilas is Garage Beer's Attorney at Lager

See the first legal infomercial ad here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37gbX46gz60

You may be asking: Why?

Because every March, Garage Beer fans and college hoops diehards know the feeling of gut-wrenching losses and bracket-busting heartbreak all too well. If you're someone who has been personally-victimized by accusations of job abandonment, sports-betting losses - or our favorite type of people – both – you may be entitled to legal compensation IN THE FORM OF A $5,000 GIFT CARD TO TICKPICK.

Take that, job! Yes, those tears from the 60 foot buzzer-beater against your collegiate favorite don't matter anymore because you have ice-cold Garage Beer and the chance to win your pick of any game, anywhere, anytime, thanks to Garage Beer and TickPick.

Garage Beer is launching the spots just in time for your bracket to be busted - Thursday, March 19. And guess what? No actual legal advice is offered and there are no fees, you just need to visit drinkgaragebeer.com/tickpickgiveaway and enter for your chance to win.

"I understand the painful losses that come with March hoops and also the feeling of winning big – like real Championship Games, not gift cards. But, if I were a fan and able to legally give legal advice, I'd definitely tell you to follow @drinkgaragebeer and @tickpick for more chances to win big this March," says spokesperson Jay Bilas.

Want to learn more about Garage Beer, our ads, short films and other dumb stuff? Just give us a shout @drinkgaragebeer or email [email protected].

About: Garage Beer is America's fastest-growing light beer, now available in all 50 states. Crisp, crushable, and brewed for good times, Garage Beer is a no-nonsense 4% ABV lager with just 95 calories and 3g of carbs. It comes in two crowd-favorite varieties: Classic and Lime. Beer finder locater here and follow the ride at www.drinkgaragebeer.com, Instagram, and X.

Media Contact: James Masello, [email protected]

SOURCE Garage Beer