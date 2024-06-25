Garden and Lawn Tools Market size is set to grow by USD 3.06 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of product launches to boost the market growth, Technavio

Jun 25, 2024, 17:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global garden and lawn tools market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.06 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.38% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers:
- Smart Gardening: Integration of technology in gardening practices is fueling growth. Tools like electric mowers and robotic lawnmowers offer features like automated watering and data-driven insights, reducing manual labor and appealing to busy homeowners.
- Home Improvement Focus: Increasing focus on outdoor living and home improvement is driving demand for various tools like power equipment, handheld tools, and lighting solutions.
Key Products:
- Lawnmowers (including electric and robotic mowers)
- Power tools (trimmers, edgers, leaf blowers)
- Hand tools (shovels, rakes, spades)
- Garden accessories (lights, hoses, batteries)
Market Challenges:
- Affordability: Rising preference for pre-owned and rented tools due to the high cost of some new equipment.
- Sustainability Concerns: Demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient tools that require less fuel and produce fewer emissions.
- Competition: Increasing competition from new players in the market, making it crucial for companies to innovate and offer high-quality products.
Future Outlook:
The garden and lawn tools market is expected to see continued growth with a focus on:
- Innovation: Development of new features and functionalities in smart gardening tools and equipment.
- Sustainability: Introduction of eco-friendly and energy-efficient tools to meet consumer demand.
- Affordability: Offering a wider range of products at different price points to cater to various budgets.
- Ease of Use: Designing user-friendly and easy-to-maintain tools for the growing DIY gardening and lawn care trend.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Product
- Lawnmowers
- Power Tools
- Hand Tools
- Garden Accessories
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
