Garden and Lawn Tools Market size is set to grow by USD 3.06 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of product launches to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global garden and lawn tools market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.06 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.38% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global garden and lawn tools market 2024-2028

Market Drivers:

Smart Gardening: Integration of technology in gardening practices is fueling growth. Tools like electric mowers and robotic lawnmowers offer features like automated watering and data-driven insights, reducing manual labor and appealing to busy homeowners.

Key Products:

Lawnmowers (including electric and robotic mowers)

Power tools (trimmers, edgers, leaf blowers)

Hand tools (shovels, rakes, spades)

Garden accessories (lights, hoses, batteries)

Market Challenges:

Affordability: Rising preference for pre-owned and rented tools due to the high cost of some new equipment.

Demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient tools that require less fuel and produce fewer emissions. Competition: Increasing competition from new players in the market, making it crucial for companies to innovate and offer high-quality products.

Future Outlook:

The garden and lawn tools market is expected to see continued growth with a focus on:

Innovation: Development of new features and functionalities in smart gardening tools and equipment.

Development of new features and functionalities in smart gardening tools and equipment. Sustainability: Introduction of eco-friendly and energy-efficient tools to meet consumer demand.

Introduction of eco-friendly and energy-efficient tools to meet consumer demand. Affordability: Offering a wider range of products at different price points to cater to various budgets.

Offering a wider range of products at different price points to cater to various budgets. Ease of Use: Designing user-friendly and easy-to-maintain tools for the growing DIY gardening and lawn care trend.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Product

Lawnmowers



Power Tools



Hand Tools



Garden Accessories

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

