Garden of the Sahaba Academy to Celebrate School Choice with Week of Festivities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, staff, and families at Garden of the Sahaba Academy will celebrate school choice with an entire week of activities, including school tours, baking contests, and a parent breakfast. The festivities will take place at Garden of the Sahaba Academy and will wrap up with an award ceremony and celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Parents will spend time at our school alongside their children and our staff and teachers to see firsthand what a difference their school choice is making," said Nadirah Bessee, events coordinator at Garden of the Sahaba Academy.

Established in 2003, Garden of the Sahaba Academy is a private Islamaic school currently serving students in grades Pre-K-12.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/florida.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

