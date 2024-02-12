Turn Your Passion for Care into a Business: Assisted Living Locators Offers Franchise Opportunities for Nurses and Veterans

News provided by

Assisted Living Locators

12 Feb, 2024, 09:30 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior care referral and placement agency, is offering an exceptional franchise opportunity specifically for nurses and veterans. To support these individuals in starting a care-driven business, Assisted Living Locators provides a ten percent discount on the initial franchise fee for qualified candidates.

Founder and Brand President Angela Olea, RN, emphasizes the alignment between the caring professions and Assisted Living Locators' mission. "Nurses and veterans embody the spirit of dedication, service, and empathy, which are at the core of our brand. We provide an unparalleled opportunity for these individuals to extend their passion for care into a thriving business that makes a real difference in the lives of seniors and their families," Olea stated.

Highlighting the success and seamless transition of professionals into the world of senior care franchising, Major Germaine Simon, currently serving in the U.S. Army National Guard and an Assisted Living Locators New Orleans franchisee, shared his experience. "The values I've learned during my service resonate perfectly with the mission of Assisted Living Locators. The focus on empathy, care, and community service is what drew me to this exceptional brand."

Similarly, Ashly Blackwell, RN and Assisted Living Locators Northern Arizona franchise owner, reflects on her journey from nursing to business ownership. "With my background in nursing, I wanted to own a business that would make a positive impact on my community. My journey in helping and serving others led me to the role of Assisted Living Locators franchise owner, allowing me to provide care and guidance to seniors and families in my community."

Assisted Living Locators offers comprehensive training, ongoing support, and a proven business model to ensure franchisee success. This initiative isn't just about starting a business; it's about continuing to serve the community in a meaningful way.

During American Heart Month and beyond, Assisted Living Locators encourages service-oriented individuals to explore this unique franchising opportunity. With the increasing demand for senior care services, now is an opportune time for compassionate professionals to embark on a fulfilling entrepreneurial journey.

Assisted Living Locators is a member of Evive Brands, providing nationwide compassionate care for health and home. For more information on Assisted Living Locators franchise opportunities, please visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com/franchise.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

