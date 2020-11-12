Garland Technology and Nozomi Networks Partner to Defend Against OT and IoT Cyberattacks

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network TAP, packet broker, and cloud visibility solutions, and Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT & IoT security, today announced a partnership to unify visibility and security across managed and unmanaged IoT devices for critical industrial networks worldwide.

Industrial operational technology (OT) networks are vulnerable to cyberattacks through connections to the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as the convergence with traditional IT networks. The joint solution enables complete connectivity, visibility, and cyber resilience across distributed networks. Before disrupting operations, changes in the network are quickly discovered for the response to cyber threats, risks, and anomalies.

"Getting packets from OT networks to security tools like Nozomi Networks' Guardian starts with connectivity. OT environments are different from IT networks, requiring specialized network TAPs and accessories connecting tools to the network," states Chris Bihary, CEO Garland Technology. "Our OT solutions are ideal for networks prone to small spaces, vibration, extreme temperatures, DC power, data diode requirements, and fast Ethernet connections. We understand these distinct infrastructures and we are excited to work with Nozomi Networks to secure global industrial networks."

The deployment of Nozomi Networks and Garland Technology enhances visibility and security for advanced utilities, oil and gas facilities, automotive, and other industrial infrastructures. With the ability to collect data across all locations, the joint solution delivers a centralized source of aggregated networking information from Garland's solutions. Nozomi Networks Guardian delivers network visualization, asset inventory, vulnerability assessment, and threat detection in a single application, for effective connectivity across OT and IT teams.

"Protecting your operation from threats and process anomalies requires deep packet-level visibility and accurate, real-time analytics," said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Vice President, Worldwide Business Development & Channel Sales. "We're excited to work with Garland Technology so customers can easily leverage our combined solutions for visibility and complete packet information continuity and connectivity in OT and IoT environments."

For a complete list of benefits of the Nozomi Networks and Garland Technology solution brief to security and operational technology teams, please visit www.garlandtechnology.com/nozomi-networks

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT security and visibility. We accelerate digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility for the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, building automation, and other OT sites around the world. Our innovation and research make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks through exceptional network visibility, threat detection, and operational insight. www.nozominetworks.com

About Garland Technology

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs), network packet brokers (NPB), and Cloud visibility solutions enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech.

