Garland Technology Announces Integration with Tenable's Cyber Exposure Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP) and packet broker solutions, today announced it has completed a technology solution with Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company.

"When securing your network, obtaining useful data to reduce vulnerabilities is the epicenter of an infrastructure," said Chis Bihary, CEO & Co-Founder at Garland Technology. "Together with Tenable, we can collect data for optimal visibility and continuous monitoring through encrypted traffic."

The new solution enables efficient access to network traffic through passive scanning and active monitoring capabilities from Tenable to provide mutual customers with holistic visibility into their environments. The integration leverages Garland Technology's EdgeSafeTM Bypass Network TAPs and Tenable's Nessus® Network Monitor, the company's passive network monitoring solution. For a more robust enterprise approach, Nessus Network Monitor can also connect to Garland's PackMAXTM Advanced Aggregator and Bypass TAP.

"Our growing Cyber Exposure ecosystem provides an open and flexible platform that makes it easy to build integrated solutions that solve complete customer problems," said Ray Komar, vice president of technology integrations, Tenable. "The technology partnerships, like the one with Garland Technology, built into our extensive ecosystem connect solutions and data to accelerate customers' ability to understand, manage and reduce cyber risk."

For more information on the Tenable and Garland Technology joint solution, visit www.garlandtechnology.com/tenable.

About Garland Technology

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass TAP, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech

