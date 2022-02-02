Garland Technology Signs Partnership with Iris Networks to Increase UK Market Presence

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology , a leading provider of network TAP (test access point) and packet broker solutions, announced a partnership with UK-based Iris Networks to bring its network TAP and packet broker solutions to more companies across the United Kingdom.

Iris Networks, a leading UK VAR specialises in helping clients design, deploy, secure and troubleshoot the core, edge and mobile infrastructure of their networks.

"Garland Technology is committed to finding partners like Iris Networks who are dedicated to bringing world-class networking and security solutions to their customers," said Ross Green, European Sales Director, Garland Technology. "By joining the Garland Technology TAP-IT Partner Program, Iris Networks will be taking part in our comprehensive partner onboarding program including our new Grow with Garland partner acceleration program."

Iris Networks' mission is to bring business outcome focused visibility and security solutions to their customers. "Our partnership with Garland Technology enables us to offer reliable, secure and highly flexible network TAP and packet broker configurations to extract maximum value, scalability, control and resilience from visibility and security tooling," said Anthony Barrow, MD/CEO at Iris Networks.

"The Grow with Garland Partner Accelerate Program is designed to provide resellers and integrators with the training, resources, and materials needed to help accelerate sales by rewarding partners for certifications, sales and marketing activities and pipeline development. Garland strives to provide partners with simple, easy to use programs that help maximize revenue," added Katelyn Huderle, Worldwide Partner Program Manager, Garland Technology.

ABOUT IRIS NETWORKS

Iris Networks, a leading UK VAR specialises in helping clients design, deploy, secure and troubleshoot the core, edge and mobile infrastructure of their networks. Their 'Iris Networks Cloud & Security' division, offer business outcome focused cyber security and executive support to customers of all profiles and sizes across the UK and Europe. For further information, please visit www.irisnetworks.co.uk

ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY:

Garland Technology is an industry leader of IT and OT network solutions for enterprise, critical infrastructures, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has been engineering and manufacturing reliable and affordable Network TAPs and Network Packet Brokers in Richardson, Texas. For help identifying the right IT / OT network visibility solutions for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass technology, visit Garland Technology.com or @garland-technology-llc .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Garland Technology

Jason Drewniak

[email protected]

+1-716-242-8469

Iris Networks

Ross Clark

[email protected]

+44 1925 357770

SOURCE Garland Technology