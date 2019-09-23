Garland Technology TAPs Industry Demand with New Regeneration Products

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology , a leading provider of network test access point (TAP) and packet broker solutions, today announced the release of the new RegenTAP: 1x5 and RegenTAP: Dual Breakout appliances. Network TAPs are hardware devices that create an exact full duplex copy of network traffic, without compromising network integrity. Regeneration TAPs provide multiple complete copies of this data to monitoring and security devices in your network.

"We started noticing some similar products in the marketplace have been discontinued and end-of-life (EoL) without viable replacements, and we strive to fill that demand," states Jerry Dillard, CTO/Co-Founder, Garland Technology. "Garland Technology is focused on continued development and innovation on network access products, where building a strong foundation of visibility is more critical than ever."

SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS OF PRODUCT

The RegenTAP: 1x5 is a network TAP that provides up to five complete copies of data from a single link to monitoring or security devices in your network. It's typically used when you have multiple monitoring devices and need to guarantee every packet to them, a common requirement in government, financial, and enterprise accounts for packet capture, storage requirements and regulations.

The RegenTAP: Dual Breakout is a network TAP that also provides multiple complete copies of data to monitoring and security devices in your network. The Dual Breakout houses two TAPs in one appliance, while providing tap 'breakout' copies of data, this product also provides aggregation copies for additional applications.

A multifaceted device, the Dual Breakout can be used to TAP 10G Copper links or unique types of links, like direct connect cables, which can be difficult to monitor and get visibility into the network. These are very effective in finance, government, telecom, or lawful intercept cases that need all the packets but do not require the sophistication of filtering and aggregation.

The continuous release of new products reflects the ongoing momentum Garland Technology is delivering to their customers worldwide.

