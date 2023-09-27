Garmin achieves top spot in Avionics Product Support Survey for 20th consecutive year

Based on direct responses from aircraft owners and operators around the world, annual ranking recognizes Garmin for overall excellence in supporting customers

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced it was honored with the top spot in Aviation International News' (AIN) 2023 Avionics Product Support Survey for the 20th consecutive year. Garmin received top rankings in every category of the survey, including cost per hour programs, cost of parts, parts availability, AOG response, warranty fulfillment, technical manuals, technical representatives and overall avionics reliability.

"This milestone achievement couldn't be done without our entire dedicated team. From the hiring and training of our team to the initial design and certification of a product, creating manuals, educating installation technicians, and improving upon the required infrastructure to support our wide range of avionics, it is truly a monumental effort. Our recently expanded manufacturing facilities, coupled with further product repair capabilities are also testaments of our commitment to the lifecycle of Garmin avionics and our customers' experience with us. I want to congratulate our entire team on this remarkable accomplishment that recognizes their dedicated work." –Phil Straub, Garmin Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Aviation

"Over the last 20 years, Garmin has grown exponentially, expanding our product lines and markets, but providing top quality support to our customers has stayed at the forefront of our mission. We strive to be better in every category each year and will continue to do so in the years ahead." –Lee Moore, Garmin Director of Avionics Product Support

AIN's annual Product Support Survey is based exclusively on direct responses from users of business jets, pressurized turboprop airplanes and turbine-powered helicopters. The survey is restricted to qualified readers of AIN - meaning the results are based on unbiased professional opinions captured by over 500 respondents who represent nearly 2,000 aircraft.

In the past year, Garmin's Avionics Product Support team has made significant improvements to advance the support provided to aircraft owners and operators, including:

Relocating to new offices within the Garmin U.S. headquarters campus in Olathe, Kansas – part of a 4-year multimillion dollar expansion that includes a new Aviation Business Center with engineering labs, training facilities and dedicated meeting spaces.

– part of a 4-year multimillion dollar expansion that includes a new Aviation Business Center with engineering labs, training facilities and dedicated meeting spaces. Launching the Garmin Aviation Dealer Academy to provide new avionics training opportunities for installation technicians and avionics managers, as well as helpful installation tips and tricks.

Reorganizing Garmin's dealer support teams to provide regionally based technical support – improving response times and enhancing relationships with installing technicians.

Expanding Garmin's online forum for aviation dealers to share installation tips and benefit from the collective experience of the global Garmin dealer network.

Expanding live chat capability to include the flyGarmin.com website – enhancing support for avionics database updates.

Continuing to increase the depth and breadth of FAQ content available in the Garmin Aviation Support Center website to allow for more intuitive and comprehensive self-serve support for customers.

To read AIN's 2023 full survey report, click here. To contact our award-winning product support team or to access our library of eLearning materials, visit fly.garmin.com/support.

