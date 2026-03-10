Garmin unveils 360-degree sonar with revolutionary Spy Pole

New GT360UHD transducer and first-of-its-kind Spy Pole help anglers see underwater like never before

OLATHE, Kan., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced a new 360-degree scanning sonar that lets anglers see a birds-eye view of fish and structure in every direction around the boat in 2D and 3D views—then fish that area without having to constantly rescan. This advanced sonar system includes the game-changing motorized Spy™ Pole and unlocks new underwater perspectives with unmatched integration and control.

Introducing Garmin Spy Pole, the revolutionary motorized LiveScope™ control and the new GT360UHD transducer — two products that work together to give you more precise control of an all-new underwater view.

"Garmin's new 360 sonar solution will revolutionize how anglers fish once again. The added situational awareness of 360-degree imaging – coupled with the increased precision and convenience of the Spy Pole – makes it easier than ever to search for and target fish. Layer in LiveScope™ live sonar and you have an enhanced sonar system that's second-to-none."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

See underwater imagery in every direction with 360-degree sonar

Unlock the toughest underwater hiding spots with OneVü ™ sonar – crisp, clear 360-degree imagery of what's below the boat in 2D and 3D views – with the GT360UHD transducer mounted to Spy Pole.

– crisp, clear 360-degree imagery of what's below the boat in 2D and 3D views – with the GT360UHD transducer mounted to Spy Pole. Built-in True Motion technology seamlessly integrates with GPS to maintain the sonar's true position so anglers can move around structure without losing track of where the fish are.

seamlessly integrates with GPS to maintain the sonar's true position so anglers can move around structure without losing track of where the fish are. Scan and store up to a football-field size of sonar imagery with a continuously updated buffer.

with a continuously updated buffer. Customize the color, dial in the settings and engage auto, manual or constant scans with on-screen chartplotter controls on compatible Garmin chartplotters.

on compatible Garmin chartplotters. Add LiveScope live sonar to unlock an all-new 3D view on a single display, as well as a beam overlay to see where LiveScope is pointed in 2D mode.

on a single display, as well as a beam overlay to see where LiveScope is pointed in 2D mode. Thanks to Spy Pole, anglers can take full command of their 360-degree sonar —completely independent of the trolling motor.

—completely independent of the trolling motor. Wirelessly execute smooth, fast and quiet control with Spy Pole's included low-profile wireless foot control, rod-mountable gesture remote or through a dedicated control bar on a compatible Garmin chartplotter.

with Spy Pole's included low-profile wireless foot control, rod-mountable gesture remote or through a dedicated control bar on a compatible Garmin chartplotter. The GT360UHD transducer comes bundled with a 42" Spy Pole or a 49" Spy Pole for a suggested retail price of $2,999.98 and $3,199.98 respectively.

Motorized live sonar control

With Spy Pole, anglers can steer a LiveScope transducer with unmatched accuracy and initiate scans with ease ; lock LiveScope sonar on any point with SpyLock ™ technology or automatically sweep back and forth to find fish in SpyScan ™ mode.

; lock LiveScope sonar on any point with SpyLock technology or automatically sweep back and forth to find fish in SpyScan mode. Securely route transducer cables through the pole shaft for ultimate cable protection .

. Easily mount and dismount Spy Pole from a Force ® or Force Pro trolling motor or gunnel mount (sold separately) with the quick-release system.

from a Force or Force Pro trolling motor or gunnel mount (sold separately) with the quick-release system. Synchronize the speed and direction of a Force Pro trolling motor and control the Spy Pole from the foot pedal of the trolling motor through SpyLink ™ technology—and maintain control even when the trolling motor is in anchor lock.

of a Force Pro trolling motor and control the Spy Pole from the foot pedal of the trolling motor through SpyLink technology—and maintain control even when the trolling motor is in anchor lock. Spy Pole is available with a 42" or 49" length for a suggested retail price of $1,999.99 and $2,199.99 respectively, and works with any LiveScope transducer.

"Since the introduction of LiveScope, anglers have been dreaming of a way to control their LiveScope independently of their trolling motor. With Spy Pole, that's now possible, and you can even control your LiveScope while in anchor lock – that's a true game changer for the way I fish."

–Justin Hamner, Garmin Pro Angler and 2024 Bassmaster Classic Champion

Garmin's new 360-degree sonar solution with Spy Pole will debut in the Garmin booth (#9204) at the 2026 Bassmaster Classic, held March 13-15 on the Tennessee River in Knoxville, Tenn. Both will be available to purchase on garmin.com starting March 13. To learn more, visit garmin.com/marine.

1Based on 2024 sales.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Force are registered trademarks and Spy, LiveScope, OneVü, SpyLock, SpyScan and SpyLink are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

