Garmin launches Community Champions program to recognize local changemakers at Garmin Marathon Series

OLATHE, Kan., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced Garmin Community Champions, a new program that shares and celebrates the powerful stories of leaders and advocates within the local running communities of Garmin Marathon Series locations.

Honorees are selected based on their positive contributions through running and fitness; entries are now open for Durham.

"While running may seem like an individual sport, at Garmin we recognize the deep sense of community it fosters by elevating a shared interest in health, wellness and performance. Through the Community Champions initiative, we are excited to shine the spotlight on local runners who are changing their communities for the better, one run at a time."

—Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

In each Garmin Marathon Series city, there will be an application phase followed by the announcement of three to five finalists. In the month preceding race day, finalist stories will be shared through the Garmin Marathon Series newsroom, community partners and regional news outlets. And at the starting line of the marathon, finalists will be recognized before the Garmin Community Champion is revealed and helps lead the countdown to the start of the race.

To be eligible as a Garmin Community Champion, nominees must be 18 years old, live in or around a host city of the Garmin Marathon Series and be present on race day1. Submissions will be evaluated based on how individuals have inspired others to be active or made an impact on their communities through running and fitness. Whether it's a beloved cross-country coach, record-breaking collegiate or professional athlete, amateur runner on an amazing fitness journey or parathlete defying expectations, there are many ways to be a positive advocate and leader within the sport.

Applications are currently being accepted for Durham until March 31 via an intake form on the Garmin Marathon Series webpage. Finalists are expected to be revealed in early April, and the inaugural Garmin Community Champion will be announced on May 2, 2026. Applications for Toledo and Tucson will open approximately two months prior to their respective race days.

The Garmin Marathon Series is a bold new chapter in road running events, wholly owned and produced by Garmin, a global leader in fitness technology and pioneer of the first running smartwatch. It launched in fall 2025 with events in Toledo, Ohio, and Tucson, Arizona. Durham, North Carolina was added as a third location in 2026. The Series offers four race distances: a Boston Marathon qualifier marathon, USATF-certified half marathon, 10K and 5K2. Registration for the Garmin Marathon Series is currently open for all race distances in Durham, Toledo and Tucson. For additional information about the cities, races, community engagement opportunities and future locations, please visit garmin.com/marathons.

