Garmin adds AMOLED displays to fēnix 8 Series, its most capable lineup of premium multisport GPS smartwatches with something for everyone

Ultimate performance smartwatches offer brilliant AMOLED displays plus cutting-edge features and a built-in speaker, mic and LED flashlight

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the fēnix® 8 Series, its next-gen premium multisport GPS smartwatches that offer either a bright AMOLED display or solar charging display for even greater battery life. Introducing advanced strength training features, dive capabilities, an internal speaker and mic and more, fēnix 8 Series is designed for anyone who wants to push beyond their limits. And with incredible battery life, it's easy to explore more; the 51mm AMOLED model offers up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode while the 51mm solar model with an always-on display offers up to 48 days1.

"For years, the fēnix line has been celebrated for its premium features, materials and design. And now, we're thrilled to introduce our most capable fēnix yet. This latest lineup not only adds new design details, sport-specific training enhancements and convenient communication tools, it also allows users to choose between a beautiful AMOLED display or solar charging for extra-long battery life. If you're looking for a sophisticated smartwatch that can hold you accountable and help you reach your health and wellness goals, look no further than fēnix 8." —Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Something for everyone

AMOLED or solar: Choose between a bright AMOLED display or an always-on display with a solar charging lens that harnesses the power of the sun even better, resulting in fēnix 8 – 51mm providing 50% more solar power than its predecessor 1 . Both models also feature refreshed graphics. The AMOLED option is available in three sizes – 43mm, 47mm or 51mm – while the solar charging option is available in 47mm or 51mm.

Choose between a bright AMOLED display or an always-on display with a solar charging lens that harnesses the power of the sun even better, resulting in fēnix 8 – 51mm providing 50% more solar power than its predecessor . Both models also feature refreshed graphics. The AMOLED option is available in three sizes – 43mm, 47mm or 51mm – while the solar charging option is available in 47mm or 51mm. Rugged design: All models feature leakproof metal buttons, a new sensor guard to help protect essential sensors and have been tested to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance. And premium materials like an optional titanium bezel and optional scratch-resistant sapphire lens are built to endure, even in the harshest of conditions.

All models feature leakproof metal buttons, a new sensor guard to help protect essential sensors and have been tested to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance. And premium materials like an optional titanium bezel and optional scratch-resistant sapphire lens are built to endure, even in the harshest of conditions. Built-in speaker and microphone: Make and take phone calls from the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone. Certain voice commands like "start a strength training activity", "set a timer for 5 minutes", "save waypoint" and more can be activated right from the watch—no phone connection is required.

Make and take phone calls from the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone. Certain voice commands like "start a strength training activity", "set a timer for 5 minutes", "save waypoint" and more can be activated right from the watch—no phone connection is required. Built-in LED flashlight: Quickly control the flashlight's brightness right from the display. Variable intensities, a red light and strobe mode can help provide greater awareness in dark environments—like during a training run, searching for a lost toy under the couch, reading a menu at a dimly-lit restaurant and more.

Quickly control the flashlight's brightness right from the display. Variable intensities, a red light and strobe mode can help provide greater awareness in dark environments—like during a training run, searching for a lost toy under the couch, reading a menu at a dimly-lit restaurant and more. Advanced strength training: Elevate performance with targeted, 4-6-week strength training plans to help meet personal goals, plus sport-specific workouts for athletes of all types, including trail runners, surfers, skiers and more.

Elevate performance with targeted, 4-6-week strength training plans to help meet personal goals, plus sport-specific workouts for athletes of all types, including trail runners, surfers, skiers and more. Dive capabilities: Dive in with a 40-meter dive-rated case, leakproof metal buttons and support for scuba and apnea dive activities.

Dive in with a 40-meter dive-rated case, leakproof metal buttons and support for scuba and apnea dive activities. Garmin Messenger ™ app: Communicate with family and friends via two-way text messaging right from the watch 2 .

Communicate with family and friends via two-way text messaging right from the watch . Advanced mapping and navigation: View terrain contours on TopoActive maps3 and access preloaded maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts around the world. A new map interface allows users to easily customize map layers to get the most out of their navigation. While exploring, enter a distance on the watch and receive suggested routes to stay on track and on time with dynamic round-trip routing.

Perform at your best

No matter the adventure, fēnix 8 Series can help athletes of all types push beyond their limits. Every morning, a training readiness score can help determine if it's a good day to go hard or take it easy, while advanced training metrics like endurance score, hill score, VO2 max, training status and more can help gauge overall performance4.

During a training session, PacePro™ provides GPS-based pace guidance for selected courses or distances while grade-adjusted pace provides an equivalent running pace at the same effort on flat ground or when ascending. Meanwhile, ClimbPro displays real-time information on current and upcoming climbs.

To prepare for the next big race, athletes can view personalized daily suggested workouts that adapt after every run or ride, use free Garmin Coach training plans and reference the race widget for training tips, personalized daily suggested workouts and more.

Find your passion

New activities like apnea and scuba diving join dozens of preloaded activities – including running, whitewater rafting, golfing and pickleball, plus team sports like soccer, football and more – to help users stay active. Whether working out at a gym or at home, fēnix 8 Series tracks activities like strength, cardio, yoga and HIIT. Users can also follow animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts right on their watch screen. Explorers can also keep track of their adventures with insights for snowboarding, XC skiing, surfing, mountain biking and more. While out skiing, users can now track how much time they spend on different difficulties throughout the day at thousands of resorts worldwide.

Explore on (or off) the beaten path

Ready for any adventure, fēnix 8 Series is packed with premium mapping features to help explorers stay on track. Available on fēnix 8 sapphire models, preloaded TopoActive maps provide multi-continent mapping from around the world. An Outdoor Maps+ subscription provides explorers with premium mapping content, like satellite imagery and enhanced topographic maps right on the watch. Meanwhile, SatIQ™ and multi-band GPS help provide superior positioning accuracy in challenging environments—all while optimizing battery life. Before heading out, adventurers can create or find existing courses in Garmin Connect™ and seamlessly sync them to their watch to get turn-by-turn directions. While out exploring, users can navigate trails with the NextFork™ Map Guide or the built-in altimeter, barometer and 3-axis electronic compass.

Track your health stats

Loaded with 24/7 health monitoring features, fēnix 8 Series includes wrist-based Pulse Ox5, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, jet lag adviser, advanced sleep monitoring, nap detection and more. Upon waking, users can receive a morning report that provides a customized look at last night's sleep, their training outlook and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Status. All fēnix 8 Series models are also compatible with the ECG app6, an FDA-cleared app that can help users record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) right from their wrist.

Stay connected

While on the go, fēnix 8 Series lets users: share saved locations, courses and workouts with others who have a compatible Garmin device using Garmin Share; receive smart notifications; download songs from Spotify®, Deezer or Amazon Music (premium subscription required) for phone-free listening; workout with peace of mind with incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack7; breeze through checkout lines with Garmin Pay™ contactless payments; and more.

The fēnix 8 Series offers a bright AMOLED display or solar charging for even greater battery life. The AMOLED option is available in three sizes – 43mm, 47mm and 51mm – while the solar charging option is available in 47mm or 51mm. Suggested retail prices start at $999.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1 Assumes all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions.

2 Requires both the sender and receiver of messages to have the Garmin Messenger app installed on their paired smartphones.

3 Sapphire versions only. Non-sapphire versions must download maps.

4 Activity tracking accuracy .

5 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

6 The ECG app is only available with the latest version of the Garmin Connect smartphone app and watch software. The ECG app is not available in all regions; see Garmin.com/ECG for availability. The ECG app is not intended for use by people under 22 years old. With the ECG app, fēnix 8 Series smartwatches are capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

7 When paired with your compatible smartphone. For safety and tracking feature requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and fēnix are registered trademarks and Garmin Messenger, PacePro, SatIQ, Garmin Connect, NextFork, Body Battery and Garmin Pay are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Amazon Music and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. SPOTIFY and the Spotify logo are among the registered trademarks of Spotify AB.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.