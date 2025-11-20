Garmin OnBoard System wins 2025 DAME Design Award

Annual awards program recognizes the world's best in marine equipment design

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced that Garmin OnBoard™, its wireless Man Overboard (MOB) and engine cutoff solution for boaters, was selected as the winner of the Safety & Security Aboard category in the 2025 DAME Design Awards. The winners of this prestigious program were announced at Metstrade, the world's largest exhibition of marine equipment, materials and systems, held Nov. 18-20 in Amsterdam.

Garmin OnBoard, a wireless MOB and engine cutoff solution for boaters, was selected as a winner of a prestigious 2025 DAME Design Award.

The 2025 DAME Awards competition featured a total of 146 product entries from 37 countries, a record-breaking field of entries for the globally recognized program. A jury of industry and design experts and media representatives selected 67 nominated products before awarding a top product that represented excellence in every facet of product design across eight categories.

"Winning a DAME Design Award shines a spotlight on the bold design and innovative technology behind the Garmin OnBoard System. Instead of a traditional tethered design, Garmin OnBoard uses wireless, non-intrusive tags that will bring the boat to a stop and alert those on board if a captain MOB event is detected. We're honored to receive this recognition which further underscores our commitment to making boating not only safer, but more enjoyable for everyone on the water."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

For added peace of mind on the water, Garmin OnBoard tags can be worn on a wrist band, carabiner or key ring float, and designated as either captain or passenger. If an MOB is detected, the system will save a waypoint on the chartplotter, and audible alarms will sound. Should the captain fall overboard, the system will also automatically trigger engine cutoff. Captains can also disable the engine via a button-press on the tag if needed. With up to 8 MOB tags, mariners can tag what matters most – adults, children, pets and objects – all at the same time.

Featuring a cohesive design, Garmin OnBoard is compatible with any boat that has an engine cutoff switch and a compatible Garmin ECHOMAP™ or GPSMAP® chartplotter. It also complies with U.S. federal laws requiring the installation and use of an Engine Cutoff Link. The Garmin OnBoard System is available now for a suggested retail price of $499.99, and additional MOB tags are available for $149.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/marine.

The coveted DAME Design Award caps off a prolific 2025 for Garmin Marine and follows other industry recognitions from the National Marine Electronics Associate (NMEA), Soundings Trade Only, and the Sea Tow Foundation. For more information, visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminmarine on social, or follow the Garmin blog.

1 Based on 2024 sales.

