Garmin wins five CES 2026 Innovation Awards

Multiple first-of-their-kind innovations from Garmin honored ahead of the world's largest and most influential consumer technology event

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced it has been honored with five CES® 2026 Innovation Awards for groundbreaking achievements in technology across various categories. The CES Innovation Awards program, presented annually by the Consumer Technology Associations (CTA)®, recognized several Garmin smartwatches – the fēnix® 8 Pro -MicroLED, Venu® 4 and Forerunner® 970 – along with the Blaze™ Equine Wellness System and the Descent™ S1 Diver Communication Buoy ahead of CES 2026.

CES 2026 Innovation Awards honor multiple first-of-their-kind innovations from Garmin ahead of the world’s largest and most influential consumer technology event.

"These honors highlight Garmin's ongoing commitment to redefine what's possible for consumers around the globe. From introducing the world's first MicroLED smartwatch display to pioneering advancements in equine and dive technology and creating next-generation wellness and running smartwatches with innovative health and fitness features, Garmin continues to set the standard for innovation in consumer technology."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

The award-winning Garmin products and their respective categories include:

fēnix 8 Pro - MicroLED – Fashion Tech

The brightest smartwatch ever, this multisport GPS smartwatch has a first-of-its-kind MicroLED display, plus it was the first smartwatch with inReach® technology for satellite and LTE connectivity1.

Venu 4 – Digital Health

To support overall well-being, this advanced smartwatch includes innovative features like health status, lifestyle logging and more to help users track trends and see how lifestyle choices affect their health.

Forerunner 970 – Sports & Fitness

This premium GPS running and triathlon smartwatch features a bright AMOLED display, built-in LED flashlight and enhanced navigation plus advanced training and recovery features.

Blaze Equine Wellness System – Pet & Animal Tech

Designed specifically for horses, this easy-to-use tail wrap and sensor gives riders and trainers real-time insights and data, including heart rate, into their horse's health and fitness.

Descent S1 Buoy – Sports & Fitness

Track, monitor and communicate with those above and below the surface with the revolutionary Descent S1 buoy that helps strengthen diver communication and advances dive safety technology.

CES 2026 will take place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nev., where Garmin will showcase these products and much more in booth #3453 in the LVCC West Hall.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the outdoor, fitness, aviation, marine and automotive markets. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

1 Active subscription required; LTE network coverage and satellite connectivity are not available in all countries. Check Garmin.com/fenix8procoverage for requirements and to see which services are accessible in your area — or in countries to where you may be traveling. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit satellite communication devices; it is the user's responsibility to know and follow all applicable laws.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, fēnix, Venu, Forerunner and inReach are registered trademarks and Blaze and Descent are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983), and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 26, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). Copies of such Form 10-K and Form 10-Q are available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carly Hysell

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.