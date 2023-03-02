Garmin adds AMOLED displays to its next-gen Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 GPS running watches

Advanced training metrics, recovery insights and everyday health stats help you train brilliantly—all on Garmin's brightest running smartwatches ever

OLATHE, Kan., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Forerunner® 265 series and Forerunner 965, its first dedicated GPS running smartwatches with vibrant AMOLED displays. Light, bright and made for any distance, Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 feature optional always-on, full-color displays that are easy to read no matter the weather conditions, while a responsive touchscreen complements the traditional 5-button design, allowing for fast access to everyday health features, smart notifications and more. Forerunner 965 also includes a titanium bezel that makes a statement while still being light on the wrist. Plus, advanced training metrics and recovery insights will help an athlete prepare for their next big race – all without sacrificing battery life; Forerunner 265 gets up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while Forerunner 965 offers up to 23 days.

"For 20 years, the Forerunner lineup has helped athletes of all levels reach their goals, and we are thrilled to continue to bring revolutionary advancements to our newest GPS running smartwatches with the addition of bright AMOLED displays. With Garmin's premium training metrics, recovery insights, impressive battery life and more, athletes can run – and rest – easy knowing they have the tools to perform their best." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 offer innovative tools to help athletes push the limits.

Start the day off right with a morning report that provides an overview of last night's sleep and the day's training outlook, alongside HRV (heart rate variability) status and weather (when paired with a smartphone) 1 .

that provides an overview of last night's sleep and the day's training outlook, alongside HRV (heart rate variability) status and weather (when paired with a smartphone) . Use the race widget to get training tips, personalized daily suggested workouts and completion time predictions for an upcoming race based on course details, weather and performance.

to get training tips, personalized daily suggested workouts and completion time predictions for an upcoming race based on course details, weather and performance. View personalized daily suggested workouts that adapt after every run to match performance and recovery while also accounting for upcoming races that are added to the Garmin Connect ™ calendar.

that adapt after every run to match performance and recovery while also accounting for upcoming races that are added to the Garmin Connect calendar. Determine whether it's a good day to go hard or take it easy with a training readiness score based on sleep quality, recovery, training load and more.

score based on sleep quality, recovery, training load and more. Track heart rate variability while sleeping to get a better handle on recovery and an overall wellness picture.

while sleeping to get a better handle on recovery and an overall wellness picture. Measure running power and running dynamics such as cadence, stride length, ground contact time and more right from the wrist – no app or accessory required.

For detailed product information about Forerunner 265 series, click here, or for Forerunner 965, click here.

Designed for runners, by runners, Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 are purpose-built in both form and function to help athletes better plan, prepare, perform and connect.

Forerunner 265 Series

To help athletes become better, faster and more efficient come race day, Forerunner 265 includes performance monitoring tools from Garmin Firstbeat Analytics™ like VO2 max, performance condition, training effect and more. Those training for their next race can take advantage of two adaptive training plan options: either enter the race information into the Garmin Connect calendar and receive daily suggested workouts or use free Garmin Coach plans from expert coaches. When training outdoors, athletes can plan their race day strategy using PacePro™ – grade-adjusted pacing guidance for selected courses or distances – and run with confidence knowing that SatIQ™ technology and multi-band GPS will provide superior positioning accuracy even in the most challenging environments.

Designed to track overall well-being 24/7, Forerunner 265 includes a wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor2, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring and sleep score, stress tracking, menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking and more. Packed with connected features, Forerunner 265 lets athletes: receive smart notifications; download songs from Spotify®, Deezer or Amazon Music (premium subscription required) for phone-free listening; run with greater peace of mind with incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack; breeze through checkout lines with Garmin Pay™ contactless payments; and more.

Forerunner 265 is available in two sizes: the 42mm sized Forerunner 265S features up to 24 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to 15 days in smartwatch mode, while the 46mm sized Forerunner 265 offers up to 20 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to 13 days in smartwatch mode.

Forerunner 965

Made for those athletes who strive to be the best, Forerunner 965 builds upon Forerunner 265 while adding additional performance metrics, built-in mapping and the ability to store more songs right on the watch. To stay on top of training, athletes can use the new load ratio feature to track short-term to mid-term load ratio – all within bounds that will help them stay healthy and avoid setbacks. To help athletes prevent burnout, real-time stamina insights track and manage their exertion levels, while ClimbPro lets them see real-time information on current and upcoming climbs including gradient, distance and elevation gain. Plus, whether they're running on city streets or cycling through densely covered trails, full-color, built-in maps will help athletes stay on track and go the distance.

Featuring a lightweight titanium bezel, a 47mm case size and Garmin's largest AMOLED display at 1.4 inches, Forerunner 965 features up to 31 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to 23 days in smartwatch mode.

Forerunner 965 will be available in late March and has a suggested retail price of $599.99 while Forerunner 265 is available now for $449.99.

1 See Garmin.com/ataccuracy.

2 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox is not available in all countries.

