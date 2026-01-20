Introducing the Approach G82, the ultimate warmup tool with Garmin's largest golf handheld display and new putting metrics

Bigger and better than ever with a 5-inch color touchscreen, the portable launch monitor and premium GPS handheld helps players dial in their game on the range, putting green and course

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today revealed the Approach® G82 — launch monitor and top-notch GPS handheld — the seamless golf tool with expanded radar metrics that help golfers dial in their swing and introduces putting metrics to help them improve their consistency on the green. After teeing off, players can easily view detailed information on the 5-inch, high-resolution touchscreen that brings more than 43,000 preloaded courses to life. With an active Garmin Golf™ membership, users can see even more course details with aerial imagery, giving them a photographic view of their next shot.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Approach G82, with our largest golf handheld display making it easier than ever to see your metrics and the lay of the land. It's the ultimate pre-round warmup tool that doubles as an intuitive virtual caddie on the course and debuts putting metrics, allowing players to work on their entire game." —Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President Consumer Sales & Marketing

Practice makes perfect

Whether hitting the driving range or practice green, the Approach G82 includes several features to help golfers prepare for their next round:

Built-in launch monitor: Utilize essential radar metrics – including ball speed, club speed, smash factor and tempo – to make swing adjustments at the driving range.

Utilize essential radar metrics – including ball speed, club speed, smash factor and tempo – to make swing adjustments at the driving range. Putting metrics: Improve putting consistency with the only handheld that offers putting metrics, including stroke length, tempo, club and ball speed and more.

Improve putting consistency with the only handheld that offers putting metrics, including stroke length, tempo, club and ball speed and more. Bag mapping: Evaluate each club at the driving range and record how far they typically play. Data integrates with the virtual caddie feature to help golfers make informed decisions when they get to the course.

Evaluate each club at the driving range and record how far they typically play. Data integrates with the virtual caddie feature to help golfers make informed decisions when they get to the course. Target practice: Set target carry or total distances and try to place as many shots as possible within the ideal range.

Set target carry or total distances and try to place as many shots as possible within the ideal range. Tempo training: Improve contact consistency by working on the ideal backswing and downswing times for every shot.

Improve contact consistency by working on the ideal backswing and downswing times for every shot. Club speed training: Measure club speed without needing to hit a ball and can be used with swing speed training aids.

Elevate the game

The Approach G82 is also designed to give golfers an edge with on-the-course information to help them make informed decisions during the round. To maximize the benefits, players can utilize it in conjunction with other Garmin golf products.

Virtual caddie: Receive club recommendations using swing data recorded from bag mapping sessions as well as wind 1 , elevation and hazard locations.

Receive club recommendations using swing data recorded from bag mapping sessions as well as wind , elevation and hazard locations. Enhanced PlaysLike distance: Know how far each shot is playing with yardage adjusted for elevation and environmental conditions 1 .

Know how far each shot is playing with yardage adjusted for elevation and environmental conditions . Member benefits: With a Garmin Golf Membership, players can receive aerial imagery to help them see photographic images for each hole as well as green contour data, allowing them to see the slope direction of the green.

With a Garmin Golf Membership, players can receive aerial imagery to help them see photographic images for each hole as well as green contour data, allowing them to see the slope direction of the green. Automatic shot detection: Pair with Approach ® CT10 club tracking sensors (sold separately) for automatic game tracking and uploads to the Garmin Golf app.

Pair with Approach CT10 club tracking sensors (sold separately) for automatic game tracking and uploads to the Garmin Golf app. Range Relay: Get more precise distances to the flag when the handheld is synced with a compatible Garmin laser rangefinder (sold separately).

Get more precise distances to the flag when the handheld is synced with a compatible Garmin laser rangefinder (sold separately). Connected features: Receive wind speed and direction, along with automatic course updates and the Find My Garmin feature when connected to the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone.

Receive wind speed and direction, along with automatic course updates and the Find My Garmin feature when connected to the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone. Magnetic mounting: Easily secure the GPS handheld to a cart with the built-in magnet or to a golf bag with the included clip.

Designed with all types of weather in mind, the Approach G82 is built with an IPX7 water rating, allowing golfers to play rain or shine worry free. Users can also get up to 25 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to eight hours in radar mode.

Approach G82 has a suggested retail price of $599.99. See the Approach G82 and more during the PGA Show in Orlando, Fla., at the Garmin booth, #1501. To learn more about Garmin's full lineup of golf products, visit garmin.com/golf.

1Must be paired with the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone.

