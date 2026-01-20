Garmin tees up Approach J1, the first GPS watch specifically designed for junior golfers

First-of-its-kind GPS golf watch includes features that focus on learning and improving with a comfortable fit for smaller wrists

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the groundbreaking Approach® J1, the first GPS watch purpose built to help youth golfers learning the game play with confidence and track their performance. Featuring a slim, lightweight design that will not hinder a golf swing, the Approach J1 comes with either a cloud blue or lilac metal bezel and a ComfortFit fabric strap that securely fits on smaller wrists. From the tee box to the green, it's packed with innovative features like tee-off guidance, personal par and a pace-of-play timer that can help young golfers get to know the game like never before.

"Garmin has pioneered technology advances in golf for decades, and now we're thrilled to help introduce a new generation of golfers to the game with the Approach J1. Designed to help junior golfers learn the game faster and play smarter, the Approach J1 can help build better course management skills, improve shot planning and pace of play and provide real-time feedback that over time can help young players develop stronger strategy, independence and a better feel for the game." —Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Guiding the game

A revolutionary tool on the course, the Approach J1 is packed with features that help young golfers better understand how to play.

Tee-off guidance: Receive on-screen, real-time guidance about where to tee off on every hole, according to the golfer's ability. This feature allows young players to use forward tee locations, including down the fairway, on all 43,000+ preloaded courses.

Receive on-screen, real-time guidance about where to tee off on every hole, according to the golfer's ability. This feature allows young players to use forward tee locations, including down the fairway, on all 43,000+ preloaded courses. Personal par: Build confidence and set realistic goals based on the scores a golfer shoots, which can be adjusted as they improve and receive celebratory animations for making par or better on a hole.

Build confidence and set realistic goals based on the scores a golfer shoots, which can be adjusted as they improve and receive celebratory animations for making par or better on a hole. Pace-of-play timer: A simple visual aid helps golfers understand if they are playing a hole at the recommended pace or if they have exceeded the allotted time.

A simple visual aid helps golfers understand if they are playing a hole at the recommended pace or if they have exceeded the allotted time. Club selections: The watch provides club selections and distance to the green, helping the golfer make more informed decisions on the course.

The watch provides club selections and distance to the green, helping the golfer make more informed decisions on the course. Customizable experience: Adjust any of the features focused on learning the game on or off as the golfer progresses.

"As a coach who works with young golfers daily, I see first-hand how critical it is for juniors to understand their distances and develop proper pace of play from the very beginning. The Garmin Approach J1 is a game changer for LPGA and PGA professionals who specialize in junior development. By teaching distance awareness and on-course efficiency in a simple, age-appropriate way, the Approach J1 accelerates learning, builds confidence and helps young players develop habits that support long-term growth in the game." —Courtney Mahon, 2024 LPGA Global Junior Golf Leader of the Year

Purposeful design

This slim, lightweight golf watch was designed to go virtually unnoticed during a golf swing. It features a bright, 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. Rain or shine, the Approach J1's water-resistant design allows users to play through light rain and wind. Young golfers can play multiple rounds without needing to re-charge as the smartwatch boasts up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode.

Available now, the Approach J1 GPS watch has a suggested retail price of $299.99. See the Approach J1 and more during the PGA Show in Orlando, Fla. at the Garmin booth, #1501. To learn more about Garmin's full lineup of golf products, visit garmin.com/golf.

