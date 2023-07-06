Garmin adds five new bundles to its revolutionary ice fishing lineup

Award-winning bundles include new chartplotters with Garmin's best-in-class sonar, mapping and more

OLATHE, Kan., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced its newest ice fishing bundles in advance of the hardwater fishing season. Designed exclusively for ice anglers, these all-in-one bundles have been updated to include the award-winning ECHOMAP™ UHD2 chartplotter series. Garmin's new ice fishing lineup also includes a first-of-its-kind LiveScope™ Plus Ice House System that lets anglers display live sonar on a TV or external display.

The best just got better. Designed exclusively for ice anglers, Garmin’s new ice fishing lineup have been updated to include the award-winning ECHOMAP™ UHD2 chartplotter series.

"Garmin is thrilled to further its reputation as a leader in the ice fishing market with this year's lineup of new bundles that will continue to transform the way anglers fish on the ice. From world-class sonar and preloaded mapping to new high-resolution touchscreen displays and more, Garmin's robust ice fishing line-up offers the power and functionality to meet the needs of today's ice anglers." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

The best just got better

The ultimate portable solution on and off the ice, the LiveScope Plus Ice Fishing Bundle LI now includes the ECHOMAP UHD2 93sv chartplotter with a bright, sunlight-readable 9" touchscreen display. In addition to possessing the latest live-scanning sonar technology, the LiveScope Plus system is the latest all-in-one bundle offering improved resolution, reduced noise, clearer images and better target separation so it's easier for anglers to pinpoint and follow schools of fish below the ice.

It's also preloaded with Garmin Navionics+™ inland mapping with unparalleled coverage and detail of more than 23,000 lakes with an included one-year subscription to daily map updates, plus built-in Wi-Fi® connectivity which lets anglers wirelessly share sonar data, waypoints and routes with another ECHOMAP UHD2 unit. Plus, its lightweight lithium battery offers improved mobility and plenty of battery life to fish all day.

The ECHOMAP UHD2 93sv has also been added to the LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle, which includes an LVS32-IF transducer and lead acid battery.

Outfit your ice house with LiveScope

Designed for ice houses, the all-new LiveScope Plus Ice House System includes a GPSMAP® 8610xsv chartplotter so anglers can display live sonar on a television or external display via the chartplotter's HDMI output1. The Ice House System bundle also includes the LiveScope Plus LVS34-IF transducer, GLS™ 10 sonar black box, a swivel pole mount and a transducer with a cable that stays flexible in the cold. Like the other LiveScope ice fishing bundles, the Ice House System is preloaded with Garmin Navionics+ mapping to give anglers exceptional inland mapping detail with a one-year subscription to daily map updates.

New ECHOMAP UHD2 ice fishing bundles

Garmin's 2023-24 ice fishing lineup also includes new 5" and 7" ECHOMAP UHD2 bundle options. The ECHOMAP UHD2 5" Ice Fishing Bundle offers a keyed interface display with a dual beam-IF transducer for easy-to-see fish targets with excellent target separation, while the ECHOMAP UHD2 7" Ice Fishing Bundle has a touchscreen display with keyed assist and an included GT10HN-IF transducer for high-narrow CHIRP traditional sonar.

Both bundles offer a built-in flasher that provides a view of jigs and fish as they swim into the sonar beam, and the unique ice fishing sonar mode that optimizes your chartplotter for ice fishing right out of the box. They are also both preloaded with Garmin Navionics+ inland mapping with a one-year subscription to daily map updates.

All of Garmin's versatile ice fishing bundles include a rugged, glove-friendly portable carrying case, and can be easily transitioned from the ice to the boat in the summer months when the ice thaws.

Expected to be available in September, the new LiveScope Plus Ice Fishing Bundle LI has a suggested retail price of $3299.99; the LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle is $2849.99; and the LiveScope Plus Ice House System is $4699.99. The ECHOMAP UHD2 5" Ice Fishing Bundle has a suggested retail price of $549.99, while the ECHOMAP UHD2 7" Ice Fishing Bundle is $899.99. To learn more about Garmin's full ice-fishing lineup, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the eighth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics®. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminfishhunt on social, or follow our blog.

1HDMI cable not included.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and GPSMAP are registered trademarks and ECHOMAP, LiveScope, Garmin Navionics+ and GLS are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Carly Hysell or Adam Burns

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.