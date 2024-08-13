Garmin adds innovative LED flashlight to next-gen dēzl Headsets

Premium, purpose-built trucking headsets offer Active Noise Cancellation, a built-in LED flashlight and up to 60 hours of continuous talk time

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the new dēzl™ Headset 110 and dēzl Headset 210, high-performance wireless trucking headsets that provide a superior audio experience and all-day comfort for long-haul drivers. Available in single-ear or two-in-one convertible options, the headsets introduce a dual-color LED flashlight for hands-free convenience inside and outside the truck cab. The series also boasts enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in the earcups and boom mic, allowing drivers to experience crystal-clear audio for phone calls and media, with superior battery life providing up to 60 hours of continuous talk time through Bluetooth® technology.

"Continuing Garmin's longstanding commitment to making over-the-road life easier, our new headsets add a useful LED flashlight, allowing drivers to illuminate surroundings in and around their cab. The hands-free bright LED setting is great for checking around your rig or finding dropped items on your floorboard." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

What's new

LED flashlight: Built into the boom mic, the flashlight can cycle through red, white and extra-bright white LEDs to conveniently illuminate the area around the rig, bringing helpful light to poorly lit parking lots or on the side of the road.

Built into the boom mic, the flashlight can cycle through red, white and extra-bright white LEDs to conveniently illuminate the area around the rig, bringing helpful light to poorly lit parking lots or on the side of the road. Active noise cancellation: Noise-canceling audio with enhanced bass performance helps quiet loud road noise while the earcup and boom mic help block out interference.

Noise-canceling audio with enhanced bass performance helps quiet loud road noise while the earcup and boom mic help block out interference. Longer battery life: Go the distance with up to 60 hours of continuous Bluetooth talk time between charges; perfect for full days behind the wheel.

Comfort and convenience

Designed with all-day shifts in mind, the new Garmin dēzl Headsets are built for maximum comfort and convenience:

Plush ear cushions and integrated side pads boast synthetic leather with memory foam to conform to the wearer.

Durable, corrosion-resistant material withstands a demanding work schedule and a new wishbone design provides greater comfort.

A reversible design allows users to wear the earcup on either side, while the boom mic can be adjusted for ideal placement.

Connect to two different Bluetooth sources simultaneously to stream media from one and automatically switch to accept an incoming call from a second device.

Stow the headset when not in use with an included storage hook.

Two-in-one design for the 210 model allows users to easily transition from a single-ear headset to fully immersive stereo headphones when off-duty.

Working together

The newest additions to Garmin's trusted dēzl trucking roster, the headsets work seamlessly with the latest dēzl OTR trucking navigators (sold separately). With the use of the dēzl smartphone app, professional truck drivers using a dēzl OTR device can easily hear navigation prompts blend into their audio stream.

Available now, the dēzl Headset 110 has a suggested retail price of $299.99 and the two-in-one dēzl Headset 210 has a suggested retail price of $399.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/dezl.

