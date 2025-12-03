Year in review: Garmin releases 2025 Garmin Connect Data Report

New insights from Garmin users around the world reveal key health and fitness trends – from step

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today released its 2025 Garmin Connect™ Data Report , highlighting overall fitness and health trends from customers around the world. From data trends like average stress and daily steps to an increase in recorded activities, insights from the Garmin Connect community highlight key fitness and well-being trends across a range of demographics, locales and abilities.

Activity takeaways

Garmin users recorded 8% more activities this year than in 2024, with the following activities seeing the largest year over year increase:

Racket sports: +67%

HIIT: +45%.

Pilates: +46%

Strength training: +29%

Indoor running: +16%

Diving: +16%

Hiking: +12%

Health and fitness takeaways

Women recorded lower average stress scores than men, and Garmin users in Indonesia had the highest stress scores this year while those in the Netherlands had the lowest.

than men, and Garmin users in Indonesia had the highest stress scores this year while those in the Netherlands had the lowest. Garmin users got nearly 1% better sleep this year, with an average sleep score of 71.

of Younger Garmin users typically had higher Body Battery ™ energy levels, with 18–29-year-olds averaging 75. Users 40-49 years old averaged 70 , while users over 70 years old averaged 64 . Those in Portugal recorded the highest average Body Battery levels, while Japan had the lowest.

with averaging Users averaged , while users over averaged . Those in Portugal recorded the highest average Body Battery levels, while Japan had the lowest. On average, users took more steps per day in 2025 . Garmin users in Hong Kong took the most average steps with more than 10,000 per day.

in 2025 Garmin users in Hong Kong took the most average steps with more than 10,000 per day. Users 18-29 years old did the most outdoor running this year. 50-59-year-olds led the indoor cycling category, while those 70 years and older did the most golfing.

What athletes love about Garmin Connect

"I live a very active lifestyle, from long days surfing to runs and strength work in the gym. Being able to track my recovery, HRV, and overall performance in one place helps me make smarter decisions, stay consistent, and train with real purpose."

–Brianna Cope, Garmin ambassador

"Garmin Connect is an organized person's dream. It makes tracking and comparing my performance over time incredibly simple thanks to its clean color-coded categories and easy-to-read charts. I can instantly spot trends across a week, a month, six months, or even a full year. So, when it's time to reassess my training, Garmin Connect shows me exactly where I need to dial in my sleep, recovery, and overall workload."

–Lauren Kalil, Garmin ambassador

"Since coming back to training and racing after having my daughter, I've really had to readjust my expectations for training and recovery. Using resting heart rate and HRV trends in the Garmin Connect app has been a huge help to me as I've recalibrated what's normal for me right now. The data helps me know if we are getting the training and recovery load right, or if we need to back down."

–Skye Moench, Garmin-sponsored triathlete

This year, Garmin Connect+ users can check out their own highlight reel – the Garmin Connect Rundown. Available now in the Garmin Connect app, the personalized annual report includes health, performance and activity stats, including total steps, average sleep score, totals of each activity type and more.

Garmin's latest smartwatches – like the Venu® 4 and fēnix ® 8 Pro – are packed with popular health and fitness features and seamlessly sync to Garmin Connect, letting users track their activities, analyze their data, compete in challenges and more. Whether you're chasing a new PR, training for an event or focusing more on overall wellness, Garmin has a smartwatch that's ready for any goal. Click here to learn more about the latest lineup of Garmin smartwatches.

