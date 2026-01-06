Garmin teams up with Qualcomm to deliver Nexus automotive-grade multi-domain computing platform

Expanded collaboration enables new Nexus High-Performance Compute (HPC) platform powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite platform for automotive — with up to 6X greater computing power

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin today at CES 2026 announced the expansion of its automotive technology collaboration with the addition of the Nexus automotive-grade High Performance Compute (HPC) platform. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s Snapdragon® Elite Platform for automotive, Nexus is designed to consolidate multiple vehicle domains such as in-vehicle infotainment, instrument clusters and/or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) – into a single system for optimal efficiency. Targeting programs starting in 2029, Nexus includes ADAS features enabled by Snapdragon Elite, a customizable, and ASIL-compliant solution that incorporates cutting-edge localization, perception, vehicle control, and map functionality—scalable to either a single SoC, or a dual SoC system design for higher autonomy systems.

With Snapdragon Elite for automotive, the purpose-built platform delivers up to six times the compute performance of the previous Unified Cabin domain controller and incorporates a Garmin-engineered liquid-cooling solution to ensure sustained high-load operation.

"Garmin and Qualcomm Technologies have a strong history of working together to deliver innovative solutions that drive both the feature set and capabilities of next generation domain controllers. We look forward to building on our past success by providing automakers with new solutions and feature sets that offer unparalleled capability, scalability and integration."

—Matt Munn, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Garmin Automotive OEM

"Qualcomm Technologies is excited to deepen our collaboration with Garmin, combining our Snapdragon Elite automotive platforms with Garmin's automotive expertise to transform the in-vehicle experience. These next-generation solutions deliver automakers unparalleled in-vehicle experiences, generative AI-driven personalization, and advanced driver awareness capabilities — setting a new benchmark for software-defined vehicle architecture that prioritize safety and intelligence."

—Nakul Duggal, EVP, Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Garmin and Qualcomm Technologies first teamed up in 2019 to bring domain controllers to market, and in 2022 the companies collaborated on the first iteration of the Garmin Unified Cabin™ based on the next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, with subsequent models delivered each year since. Garmin has since worked with Qualcomm Technologies for digital cockpit solutions as part of a multi-year project, showcasing cutting-edge features through the seamless integration of various peripherals and displays to create a multi-zone, multi-user architecture within the vehicle, complemented by software components to deliver a comprehensive infotainment and digital cluster system.

The Garmin Nexus HPC with the Snapdragon Elite platform for automotive will be on display by invitation only at the Garmin booth at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from Jan. 6-8 in the LVCC West Hall, Booth 3451.

Garmin Automotive OEM utilizes the company's long-standing expertise in user experience and hardware design from its automotive, avionics and marine segments to develop comprehensive infotainment and domain controller solutions. The company's geographically diverse and highly automated manufacturing capabilities support a broad range of in-vehicle electronic strategies for the automotive industry including intelligent video driving recorders and computing modules, as well as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality. With dedicated offices and production facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Garmin Automotive OEM provides a variety of hardware and software solutions to leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Ford, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Geely, Kawasaki and Yamaha Motor. For more information, email our media team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem.

About Garmin

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark, and Unified Cabin is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

