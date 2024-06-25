Garmin announces 2024 Garmin Health Awards finalists

Fourth annual awards program recognizes the world's most innovative solutions that successfully integrate Garmin wearable technology into health and wellness programs

OLATHE, Kan., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin Health, a leading provider of digital health solutions that leverage the data and insights of the Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) product ecosystem, today announced finalists for the 2024 Garmin Health Awards. The annual event celebrates the world's most innovative solutions that successfully combine the power of Garmin wearable technology within health and wellness programs to create long-term benefits.

Seven finalists will present their solutions during the 2024 Garmin Health Summit.

"We are excited to announce the finalists for the 2024 Garmin Health Awards. Over 75 leading providers from 35 countries worldwide submitted their innovative solutions, showcasing a broad range of use cases in healthcare, research, engagement, fitness and wellness. We are thrilled by the diversity and level of innovation demonstrated in these solutions and are delighted to present the best of the best as our finalists." —Jörn Watzke, Senior Director Garmin Health

This year's finalists will present their solution in person at the 2024 Garmin Health Summit, which is set for September 24-25 in Prague. The solutions will be evaluated by two different panels of judges – one made up of industry experts and the other of Summit attendees. Both the Expert's Choice and the People's Choice Garmin Health Award winners will be announced at the Summit and will receive Garmin wearables worth up to $10,000.

This year's finalists include:

Finalist Location Area of Focus G2go Australia Human Performance Metluma Australia Women's Health Ping An Health Insurance Company Of China, Ltd. China Insurance Resilient SA Switzerland Employee Health Benefits Runna United Kingdom Gym & Fitness Takenaka Corporation Japan Employee Health Benefits VigiLife, Inc. United States Workforce Safety & Efficiency

Attendance for the 2024 Garmin Health Summit is by invitation only. Please find more information on the Garmin Health Summit page or email [email protected]. Follow this link to view the 2023 Garmin Health Awards recap video.

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage the Garmin extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. The Garmin Health API allows third parties to ask customers to share their data in accordance with their specific privacy policies. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers' commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted provider. For more information, email our media relations team , connect with us on LinkedIn , or visit us online at garmin.com/health .

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Schultz

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.