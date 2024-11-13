Garmin announces industry accolades for JL Audio home speaker lineup

Pavilion outdoor speaker series honored with a Product Innovation Award from Home Technology Specialists of America

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is proud to announce that JL Audio®, a Garmin brand, received an Innovation Award for its Pavilion™ line of outdoor home speakers from Home Technology Specialists of America, Inc. (HTSA), a leading consumer electronics trade group. The award was presented at HTSA's 2024 Fall Conference and recognizes products that offer exceptional performance and quality in home technology.

"This award reaffirms our commitment to innovation within our brands and products. We are dedicated to creating purpose-built, premium speakers with outstanding sound quality as well as rugged construction, and we are grateful to HTSA for this industry recognition."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Whether they're installed under a covered patio or in an outdoor kitchen, the Pavilion speakers are uniquely designed to project loudly over ambient noise while still delivering outstanding performance. The in-ceiling speakers undergo the same testing as products designed for open air marine environments, ensuring a long-lasting quality that's built to withstand the elements. The speakers come in three sizes and can be installed in a wide range of outdoor ceiling materials. To read more about the Pavilion outdoor speaker line, visit jlaudio.com.

Garmin and its audio brands – JL Audio and Fusion® – are committed to developing and delivering world-class audio entertainment solutions, including high-performance stereos, speakers, amplifiers, subwoofers and other audio components for the marine, automotive, RV, powersports and home markets. For more information, visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, JL Audio and Fusion are registered trademarks and Pavilion is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

