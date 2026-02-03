Garmin unveils Varia RearVue 820, its brightest and most powerful radar tail light for cyclists

With advanced vehicle tracking, superior battery life and a brighter tail light than ever before, cyclists can ride with greater peace of mind

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced Varia™ RearVue 820, its most innovative radar tail light that can help cyclists be more aware and visible while riding on the road. New advanced vehicle tracking detects a vehicle's size, side-to-side movement and categorizes threat levels as the vehicle approaches from behind with alerts displayed on compatible Garmin cycling computers or the Varia smartphone app, thanks to more powerful and precise radar technology. This radar tail light is Garmin's brightest yet and serves as a brake light when slowing or stopping, so riders can feel confident about their visibility to motorists and other cyclists while on the road. And with superior battery life of up to 24 hours in day flash mode and up to 30 hours in radar only mode, cyclists can ride even longer with greater awareness and peace of mind.

"We're excited to expand our trusted cycling radar technology with Varia RearVue 820. Whether cyclists are commuting by bike to work or training along busy streets, this radar can help them stay more conscious of nearby traffic, especially with new, innovative advanced vehicle tracking alerts, all while the brilliant tail light and brake light can help them be more visible."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Advanced vehicle tracking

When riding with a compatible Edge® cycling computer or when paired to the Varia™ smartphone app, cyclists will get visual and audible alerts as vehicles are approaching or changing lanes behind them, along with their threat level, which indicates if the approaching vehicle is a higher threat to the cyclist based on its speed or path of travel. And with new vehicle size detection, riders can get visual alerts about the size of approaching vehicles – small, medium and large – right from their Edge computer or in the Varia app.

More peace of mind

Boasting a wider field of view , the radar can detect vehicle movement several lanes away and alert riders on their compatible Garmin smartwatch, Edge cycling computer or the Varia app.

, the radar can detect vehicle movement several lanes away and alert riders on their compatible Garmin smartwatch, Edge cycling computer or the Varia app. Powerful radar technology allows the device to detect vehicles over 190 yards away.

With same speed tracking 1 , riders are notified about vehicles that are following behind them at the same speed or waiting to pass.

riders are notified about vehicles that are following behind them at the same speed or waiting to pass. In addition to vibrating alerts on the wrist, select Garmin smartwatches can also give voice alerts for approaching vehicles. This feature is currently available in the Garmin Public Beta program for select smartwatches2.

Greater visibility

Ride with greater confidence day and night with Varia RearVue 820's bright tail light that can be seen over 1.2 miles away and offers multiple light mode options, including day flash, night flash, solid mode and peloton mode. Cyclists can also create their own custom light patterns in the Varia app based on the needs of their ride, including brightness level and duration of flash. Adding to that superior visibility, the device detects when the rider is slowing down or stopping, then alerts others on the road with a unique, flashing brake light pattern.

Compact design

Featuring a sleek, modern look, Varia RearVue 820 also includes a USB-C port for convenient charging and a new seat post mount that securely and cleanly fits onto almost any road or gravel bike.

Available now, Varia RearVue 820 has a suggested retail price of $299.99. For more information, visit garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmincycling on social, or follow our blog.

1 Same-speed tracking is limited or unavailable at slower speeds or when radar cannot detect the road (e.g., due to snow, ice, heavy rain, or other obstructions or incorrect device mounting) 2 This feature is currently in public beta testing and subject to future enhancements

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Edge are registered trademarks and Varia is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983), and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2025 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). Copies of such Form 10-K and Form 10-Q are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

