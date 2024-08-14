Garmin Response extends emergency response coordination services to Pixel 9 series

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the integration of its satellite SOS emergency response coordination service into Google's Android smartphone ecosystem, beginning with the latest Pixel 9 smartphones in the U.S. Under the agreement, Pixel users in the U.S. may be able to connect with Garmin ResponseSM emergency response coordination services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage is not available using Pixel's Satellite SOS feature1. The integration opens future opportunities for Garmin Response to provide its world-renowned services across additional Android devices.

Garmin announces support of new Satellite SOS on Google Pixel smartphones, extending its Garmin Response emergency response coordination service to Pixel 9 series.

"Garmin welcomes the opportunity to expand our proven, premium satellite emergency response coordination services to the Android ecosystem, starting with Google Pixel 9 in the U.S. Each year, Garmin Response supports thousands of SOS activations, likely saving lives in the process. We are looking forward to collaborating with Google to help people connect to emergency services when they need them." — Brad Trenkle, Garmin Co-Chief Operating Officer

How Satellite SOS on Google Pixel works

Pixel 9 users who encounter an emergency in the US and are outside of cellular or Wi-fi range may access the Google Satellite SOS feature and connect with Garmin Response, which is staffed 24/7. Professionally trained emergency incident coordinators will gather relevant information and begin coordinating a response using Garmin Response's vast global network of law enforcement agencies, emergency services providers, search and rescue professionals, embassies, coast guards, and more. Garmin Response maintains communication with the customer and, when appropriate, their designated emergency contacts until the incident is resolved.

Proven emergency response capabilities

Garmin Response coordinates more than 17,000 SOS activations a year, providing emergency response coordination services in more than 150 countries across every continent and all of the world's oceans. A global database of local first responders enables response coordinators to quickly make contact with the most appropriate agency in time-critical situations, offering support in multiple languages.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog .

1 Restrictions apply. Setup required. Feature included at no additional charge for the first two years after activation of devices. Available in the US. Connection and response times vary based on location, site conditions, and other factors.



About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark, and Garmin Response is a service mark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html . No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Krista Klaus

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.