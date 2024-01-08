Garmin brings big updates to its small, stylish Lily 2 smartwatch series

Essential health, fitness and connected features help you look and feel good—inside and out

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Lily® 2 series – its next generation of petite and fashionable smartwatches that offer new health, wellness and connected features. Available in two models, Lily 2 and Lily 2 Classic, both feature an elegant, refreshed design with metal watch cases, plus hidden displays with unique patterned lenses and new, fashion-forward color options. And with up to five days of battery life in smartwatch mode, users have plenty of time to enjoy new features like sleep score, dance fitness activities and Garmin Pay™ contactless payments.

"The Lily series is known for its petite and elegant design elements, and we're pleased to introduce even more health and connected features to this fashionable lineup. Not only is Lily 2 stylish enough for anything from a day at work to a night out, but it can keep you connected and track your wellbeing with popular features designed for any lifestyle." –Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing

Small, stylish design

Blending a classic look with modern technology, the Lily 2 series features a metal watch case and unique patterned lenses that, with a quick tap or turn of the wrist, reveal a bright touchscreen display. It also features beautiful colorways – like Cream Gold and Coconut or Dark Bronze and Mulberry – plus Italian leather, nylon or silicone bands that can easily be swapped out to complement any look. Customers can even design their own Lily 2 by mixing bands and bezels with Your Watch, Your Way on garmin.com.

Reasons to love the Lily 2 series

Body Battery ™ energy monitoring: Monitor energy levels throughout the day to help find the best times for activity and rest.

Monitor energy levels throughout the day to help find the best times for activity and rest. Sleep score: Receive a score for last night's sleep quality, plus insights on how to do better. Also keep track of different sleep stages, heart rate 1 , stress, Pulse Ox 2 and respiration.

Receive a score for last night's sleep quality, plus insights on how to do better. Also keep track of different sleep stages, heart rate , stress, Pulse Ox and respiration. Fitness tracking: Keep track of steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and more.

Keep track of steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and more. Sports apps: Switch up a workout with built-in sports apps for cardio, yoga, strength training and more. And use the new dance fitness activity to track various dance styles, including Zumba ® , Afrobeat, Bollywood, EDM and hip-hop.

Switch up a workout with built-in sports apps for cardio, yoga, strength training and more. And use the new dance fitness activity to track various dance styles, including Zumba , Afrobeat, Bollywood, EDM and hip-hop. Connected GPS: When walking, biking or running outdoors, connect to a compatible smartphone's GPS to get accurate activity tracking stats.

When walking, biking or running outdoors, connect to a compatible smartphone's GPS to get accurate activity tracking stats. Move alert suggestions: Receive reminders to move after being sedentary for a while and get a variety of suggested movements to try, like neck rolls, side bends, squats and more with options for seated motions.

Receive reminders to move after being sedentary for a while and get a variety of suggested movements to try, like neck rolls, side bends, squats and more with options for seated motions. Garmin Pay contactless payments: Breeze through select checkout lines and transit systems through participating providers (available only on Lily 2 Classic smartwatches).

Health essentials

Designed for any lifestyle, the Lily 2 series is ready to keep up with essential health and fitness stats. Day and night, keep track of heart rate, respiration, Pulse Ox and stress. Upon waking up, the morning report provides users with an overview of their sleep, daily calendar, weather and more. In times of stress, the meditation activity guides users through meditation practices, while the breathwork activity provides different breathing techniques to follow right from the watch. Lily 2 also includes women's health tracking features, letting users track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy while also getting exercise and nutrition education.

Stay connected

For life on the go, the Lily 2 series is compatible with Apple® or Android™ smartphones so users can receive emails, text messages and alerts right on their watch. Safety and tracking features can help provide peace of mind; for example, when Lily 2 is paired to the Garmin Connect smartphone app, a message with the user's name and location (if available) can be sent to pre-selected emergency contacts if an incident is detected3. When paired with the Garmin Connect™ app, users can also see their health and fitness data, connect with friends and participate in challenges—all for free.

Available now, Lily 2 has a suggested retail price of $249.99, while Lily 2 Classic starts at $279.99. See the series on display during CES 2024 at the Garmin booth, #3519 in the LVCC West Hall.

