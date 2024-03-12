Auto Mode-capable GWX 8000 soon to be certified using GTN Xi navigators or TXi flight displays as the primary indicator

OLATHE, Kan., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced GWX™ 8000 StormOptix™ Weather Radar with Auto Mode will soon be approved for display and control via GTN Xi navigators and TXi flight displays1, expanding its interface potential beyond previously approved Garmin integrated flight decks. The GWX 8000 eliminates the requirement for pilots to manually adjust the radar, resulting in a comprehensive weather depiction with simplified operation. Using 3D volumetric scanning capability, GWX 8000 reduces pilot workload and depicts the weather with four times the colors of traditional weather radars — while also providing hail and lightning prediction, turbulence detection and advanced ground clutter suppression.

Garmin brings StormOptix Weather Radar compatibility to thousands more displays.

"The GWX 8000 and its StormOptix Auto Mode technology has been praised by pilots flying Garmin integrated flight deck equipped aircraft, and now, we are expanding its display/control options to thousands more high-performance piston and turbine-powered aircraft. This revolutionary weather radar system reduces pilot workload and completely changes how pilots operate their weather radar. By eliminating the need to manually adjust tilt and gain settings, pilots of all experience levels can see a comprehensive and clear depiction of weather so they can confidently make weather-related navigation decisions." –Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales and Marketing

StormOptix Auto Mode technology

The GWX 8000 features StormOptix, an advanced automation technology which allows the pilot to activate the weather radar in-flight without needing to configure radar settings. The StormOptix Auto Mode merges 3D volumetric scanning with advanced ground clutter suppression to automatically adjust the tilt and gain of the radar system to create the most representative depiction of weather-related flight hazards near and along the flight path of the aircraft.

Enhanced color palette

A high-definition color palette provides greater color contouring to help pilots more easily interpret the severity of an individual storm cell or multiple storm cells in an area. This enhanced color palette incorporates 16 colors, four times more than typically found in other weather radars on the market. The additional colors provide a clearer picture for operation around significant weather, ultimately enhancing safety by giving the pilot more clarity on where most intense weather is, simplifying navigation through trying weather conditions.

Other important features of the GWX 8000 StormOptix weather radar include:

Turbulence detection and hail/lightning prediction: As a standard feature, GWX 8000 provides owners and operators with a unique technology that detects certain atmospheric conditions that can lead to hail and lightning development within a cell. For a more comfortable passenger experience, turbulence detection helps pilots more easily identify turbulence in-flight by recognizing air that contains moisture or particulates.

As a standard feature, GWX 8000 provides owners and operators with a unique technology that detects certain atmospheric conditions that can lead to hail and lightning development within a cell. For a more comfortable passenger experience, turbulence detection helps pilots more easily identify turbulence in-flight by recognizing air that contains moisture or particulates. Identify shadowing effects: Weather Attenuated Color Highlight (WATCH ® ) technology helps pilots identify shadowing effects of cell activity and highlights areas where radar returns are weakened or attenuated by intense precipitation, giving pilots added confidence when navigating weather threats.

Weather Attenuated Color Highlight (WATCH ) technology helps pilots identify shadowing effects of cell activity and highlights areas where radar returns are weakened or attenuated by intense precipitation, giving pilots added confidence when navigating weather threats. Lightweight Design: The GWX 8000 is among the lightest weather radars in its class at 12.9 lbs (6.3 kg) for the 14-inch version, providing additional weight savings when compared to other weather radar systems on the market.

The GWX 8000 is among the lightest weather radars in its class at 12.9 lbs (6.3 kg) for the 14-inch version, providing additional weight savings when compared to other weather radar systems on the market. Multiple antenna array sizes: The GWX 8000 is available in 10-, 12- and 14-inch models to meet the demands of several aircraft configurations.

The GWX 8000 is available in 10-, 12- and 14-inch models to meet the demands of several aircraft configurations. Display grouping: While in manual mode, with at least two GWX 8000-compatible displays such as GTN Xi and TXi1, pilots can look at individual tilts and returns on their side of the cockpit for increased situational awareness.

The GWX 8000 StormOptix weather radar with Auto Mode is expected to be available in Q2 2024 for aircraft equipped with GTN Xi navigators and/or TXi flight displays1. Aircraft equipped with the GWX 75 weather radar can have their systems easily upgraded to GWX 8000 with the purchase of a software enhancement for their GTN Xi and/or TXi series systems1. To learn more, visit garmin.com/GWX8000.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

1GWX 8000 weather radar display is available with GTN 750Xi, GTN 725Xi and select TXi flight display configurations.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and WATCH are registered trademarks and GWX and StormOptix are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Mikayla Minnick

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.