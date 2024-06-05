Garmin celebrates Global Running Day with a look at the positive health benefits of running

Smartwatch data from Garmin users around the world indicates the more people run, the more their health improves

OLATHE, Kan., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is celebrating Global Running Day with data-backed insights into how running boosts the mind and body, as well as metrics like average distance per run and pace per mile. From higher sleep and Body Battery™ scores to lower resting heart rates and stress, data from the Garmin Connect™ community shows that those who log the most miles each week appear to see the greatest health benefits.

Here are some key takeaways:

Garmin Connect data shows that those who log the most miles each week appear to see the greatest health benefits.

Garmin users who run up to 10 miles a week record average sleep scores of 72 (out of 100), while those who record over 50 miles a week have an average over 75.

Runners who log up to 10 miles a week have an average Body Battery score of 73, while those who run more than 50 miles a week have an average of 83.

Users who run up to 10 miles a week record average stress scores that are 3 points lower than their non-running counterparts, while those who run over 50 miles a week have stress scores that are almost 30 percent lower than non-runners.

Over the past year 1 , the average distance of a run was 4.6 miles, but runners in France logged the longest average distance per run at 5.43 miles.

, the average distance of a run was 4.6 miles, but runners in logged the longest average distance per run at 5.43 miles. The average pace per mile over the past year1 was 9 minutes, 36 seconds with runners in Ireland logging the fastest average pace per mile at 9 minutes, 6 seconds.

Click here to read the entire report.

Professional athlete approved

Garmin sponsors some of the world's top athletes, including professional runners and running teams. Here's what some of them have to say about how the running technology featured in Garmin's latest smartwatches helps them power their passions.

"As a professional runner, the Garmin brand is undeniably the most reliable tool I use in my training. I can always depend on my Garmin products whether I am on a track, treadmill, or remote trail. While running on average 70 miles per week, having accurate pacing and heart rate data is necessary to guide my effort in training. My Garmin keeps me from over-working and helps me better understand my need for recovery. With sleep tracking, training load monitoring and recovery recommendations based on my workload, I know when it's best to take a day extra easy or when I can work a little harder. I choose to use Garmin and am thankful for the tools which have helped me in my pursuit of World Championship teams over the years." –Cory McGee, 1500-meter professional runner and Garmin-sponsored athlete

"The Enduro™ 2 is my favorite watch ever. I personally love the Morning Report that I receive each day. The objective glimpse into my sleep quality, HRV, and general readiness is so important as I approach my daily training. As a bonus, it includes a weather forecast, so I know what I'm getting myself into. This watch is the complete package." –Dylan Bowman, professional trail runner and Garmin-sponsored athlete

"My Garmin fēnix® 7S Pro smartwatch, paired with the Garmin HRM-Fit™ heart rate monitor, forms the ultimate combination for all my training sessions and competitions. During workouts, I heavily utilize features to analyze my intensity levels on Garmin Connect, whether on the track or trails. Moreover, I increasingly incorporate sessions with repetitions of varying inclines. The comprehensive Garmin product range simplifies life for my coach and helps enable remote monitoring of my progress."

–Mădălina Florea, professional trail runner and Garmin-sponsored athlete

Find your running partner

Whether embarking on a new running journey or training for that next big race, Garmin has a running watch for everyone.

The easy-to-use Forerunner ® 165 helps runners take their training to the next level with essential features like GPS, pace, distance, wrist-based heart rate 2 and more—all on a vibrant display.

165 helps runners take their training to the next level with essential features like GPS, pace, distance, wrist-based heart rate and more—all on a vibrant display. The popular Forerunner 265 Series is bursting with advanced metrics like training readiness, daily suggested workouts and training status, plus recovery insights and everyday health stats to help athletes push their limits.

Made for the dedicated and determined, Forerunner 965 includes built-in mapping, premium performance metrics like real-time stamina and load ratio, triathlon and multisport profiles with auto transition, and a lightweight titanium bezel.

For ultra racers, Enduro 2 comes equipped with built-in maps plus training tools like trail run VO2 max, PacePro ™ and grade-adjusted pace – all without compromising extra-long battery life.

and grade-adjusted pace – all without compromising extra-long battery life. Featuring pro-grade performance insights, the premium fēnix 7 Pro Series boasts advanced training metrics like hill score, endurance score, PacePro and training readiness to help runners meet any challenge.

For those on the quest for excellence, MARQ ® Athlete – Carbon Edition includes features like Garmin Coach , daily suggested workouts, real-time stamina and a race widget in a watch body crafted from 130 layers of Fused Carbon Fiber.

Athlete – Carbon Edition includes features like , daily suggested workouts, real-time stamina and a race widget in a watch body crafted from 130 layers of Fused Carbon Fiber. Like an on-wrist coach, Venu ® 3 Series features Garmin Coach , wrist-based running power and running dynamics, workout benefit and more to help support every goal.

3 Series features , wrist-based running power and running dynamics, workout benefit and more to help support every goal. Designed to be an essential part of everyday life at an affordable price, vívoactive® 5 tracks stats like VO2 max and includes Garmin Coach adaptive training plans to help runners prepare.

Learn more about Garmin's suite of running smartwatches here.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminfitness on social, or follow our blog.

1 Garmin Connect user data recorded from April 1, 2023 to March 30, 2024.

2 Activity tracking accuracy.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Forerunner, fēnix, MARQ, Venu and vívoactive are registered trademarks and Garmin Connect, Body Battery, HRM-Fit, PacePro and Enduro are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Schultz and Adrieanna Norse

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.