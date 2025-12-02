Garmin G5000H selected for Brazilian Air Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters

Brazilian Air Force is the fifth military program to receive modernized G5000H UH-60 cockpits through Ace Aeronautics

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced its G5000H® integrated flight deck has been selected by the Brazilian Air Force, through Ace Aeronautics, to modernize the cockpits of 24 UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters. The G5000H cockpit is IFR certified and delivers the capabilities military operators need through its modular open systems architecture design. Garmin's commercial-off-the shelf (COTS) solution seamlessly integrates mission management, stores management, and other military-grade sensors and systems into a modern touch-controlled cockpit.

"Alongside Ace Aeronautics, we're excited to bring the G5000H integrated flight deck to the Brazilian Air Force UH-60 helicopters. This modernization program brings next-generation avionics capabilities and expanded utility to these helicopters. Operators will experience significant reduction in pilot workload, improved levels of situational awareness, as well as modern technologies like HSVT, HTAWS and more. Brazil joins many other respected military programs around the globe who have chosen Garmin avionics for their fleet upgrades.

–Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs & Support

The G5000H provides operators with the latest communication, navigation, surveillance air traffic management (CNS/ATM) capabilities with COTS solutions based on Garmin's modern open system architecture design. Mission management systems can be integrated along with a wide range of military sensors and communications equipment. G5000H displays can serve as the pilot interface for these systems, and the touchscreen controllers are designed so pilots can use gloves in the cockpit. These proven Garmin integrated flight deck integration capabilities enable operators to deploy new technologies quickly, provide lower life-cycle costs, and ensure access to the latest in avionics technologies.

The G5000H in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter cockpit incorporates four 12-inch high-resolution widescreen displays and four touchscreen controllers that serve as the pilot and crew interface to the integrated flight deck. Two primary flight displays (PFD) and two multi-function displays (MFD) support multi-pane capability, allowing pilots to simultaneously view flight information alongside maps, checklists, weather and more. Charts can be viewed across all four displays and are georeferenced, including Garmin FliteCharts™ terminal approach procedures as well as georeferenced SafeTaxi® airport diagrams.

Available with this G5000H upgrade, Helicopter Synthetic Vision Technology (HSVT™) seamlessly blends and displays a 3D depiction of terrain, obstacles, traffic and the runway environment so the image on the display replicates what the pilot would see outside the cockpit on a clear day. The Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System (HTAWS) displays obstacles and terrain that may pose a threat, including providing voice alerts to warn pilots of potential ground hazards.

The G5000H integrated flight deck is a state-of-the-art avionics suite that is equipped to meet and exceed global airspace modernization initiatives, while also offering a lower cost of ownership. With the G5000H upgrade, these helicopters receive a fully integrated Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out solution.

Additional features available with the G5000H integrated flight deck upgrade for the UH-60 helicopters include:

Support for wide area augmentation system (WAAS/SBAS) navigation.

ADS-B In traffic and weather.

Worldwide datalink weather solutions that enable the display of graphical weather including NEXRAD, METARs, TAFs, TFRs, winds aloft and more.

TCAS II that combines ADS-B enhanced active and passive surveillance data to pinpoint specific traffic threats, issuing a Resolution Advisory (RA) if an immediate conflict is detected.

Seamless interface with third-party products, including radios, sensors and other mission-critical equipment.

GWX ™ weather radar offers storm cell display capabilities with Turbulence Detection and Ground Clutter Suppression as additional options.

weather radar offers storm cell display capabilities with Turbulence Detection and Ground Clutter Suppression as additional options. GRA™ 5500 radar altimeter that provides a smooth and consistent readout of above ground level (AGL) altitude, even in rough terrain, tree canopies, sand or choppy water.

The first installation of the G5000H integrated flight deck in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter by Ace Aeronautics was in 2020, and the program continues to grow, reaching respected military programs around the globe.

For additional information regarding Garmin aviation solutions for government and defense, visit Garmin.com/Defense.

