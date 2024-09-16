Recognition of Gary Burrell's and Dr. Min Kao's contributions to the aviation industry coincides with Garmin's 35th anniversary

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the enshrinement of its co-founders Dr. Min Kao and the late Gary Burrell into the prestigious National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF). The honors took place at the 60th annual enshrinement ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force held September 14. The NAHF honors individuals whose groundbreaking contributions have shaped the world of flight.

Garmin co-founders inducted into the prestigious National Aviation Hall of Fame

"Thirty-five years ago, Gary Burrell and Dr. Min Kao founded Garmin with the strong belief that superior navigation and communications products could enrich and even save people's lives. To truly honor their pioneering work and the foundation they laid for Garmin's acclaimed products, there is no greater tribute than seeing them inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame."

–Cliff Pemble, Garmin President and CEO

Dr. Kao continues to serve Garmin as Executive Chairman of the Board, and the late Gary Burrell's servant leadership and dedication to excellence remains foundational to the company today. Under their leadership, Garmin developed a wide array of products and technologies that advanced modern aviation safety and capabilities, including navigation, communications, flight controls and sensor systems.

Noteworthy Garmin aviation innovations include:

1991 : Garmin's first aviation product, the GPS 100AVD, is introduced and is immediately regarded as the first panel-mounted GPS navigator accessible to the masses of general aviation.

: Garmin's first aviation product, the GPS 100AVD, is introduced and is immediately regarded as the first panel-mounted GPS navigator accessible to the masses of general aviation. 1994 : The Garmin GPS 155 becomes the world's first certified GPS receiver to achieve FAA TSO-C129 Class A certification for instrument approaches, allowing pilots to fly instrument flight rules (IFR) from takeoff to touchdown using no ground-based navigation aids.

: The Garmin GPS 155 becomes the world's first certified GPS receiver to achieve FAA TSO-C129 Class A certification for instrument approaches, allowing pilots to fly instrument flight rules (IFR) from takeoff to touchdown using no ground-based navigation aids. 1998 : The iconic GNS 430 and GNS 530 product family combines a panel-mounted GPS navigator with a color moving map, VHF navigation and communication becoming the industry standard for NAV/COM systems in the cockpit.

: The iconic GNS 430 and GNS 530 product family combines a panel-mounted GPS navigator with a color moving map, VHF navigation and communication becoming the industry standard for NAV/COM systems in the cockpit. 2004 : G1000 ® integrated flight deck sets the standard for cockpit innovation and catapults Garmin to be the leading provider of integrated flight decks across a broad range of aircraft – from single-engine piston to advanced business jets.

: G1000 integrated flight deck sets the standard for cockpit innovation and catapults Garmin to be the leading provider of integrated flight decks across a broad range of aircraft – from single-engine piston to advanced business jets. 2010 : Garmin introduces the Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP ™ ) system, the first in a series of Autonomí safety features that help pilots avoid loss of control accidents.

: Garmin introduces the Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP ) system, the first in a series of Autonomí safety features that help pilots avoid loss of control accidents. 2020: Garmin receives the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, the world's first certified autonomous system that protects lives by activating during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention.

To learn more about the National Aviation Hall of Fame and its enshrinement ceremony, visit www.nationalaviation.org.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and G1000 are registered trademarks and ESP is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mikayla Minnick

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.