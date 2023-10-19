Garmin co-founders selected to join National Aviation Hall of Fame

Dr. Min Kao and the late Gary Burrell will be recognized for contributions and excellence in aviation and aeronautics

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced that co-founders Dr. Min Kao and the late Gary Burrell have been named to the prestigious National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF). The annual awards ceremony recognizes a select group of air and space pioneers for their lifetime achievements and contributions to the aviation and aerospace industry. Class of 2024 enshrinees were chosen by a voting body comprised of over 130 aviation professionals nationwide for induction into the Congressionally chartered NAHF.

Garmin co-founders Dr. Min Kao and the late Gary Burrell will join the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2024.

"Gary Burrell and Min Kao co-founded Garmin in 1989 with a strong desire to enrich the lives of customers by bringing GPS technology to a broad range of markets, with a particular emphasis on aviation. They pioneered numerous award-winning products that brought disruptive innovation to the aviation industry. The innovation they championed nearly 35 years ago is foundational to Garmin's success today as a leading global provider of avionics and active-lifestyle products." –Cliff Pemble, Garmin President and CEO

"We are delighted with the exceptional caliber of this year's inductees, and we eagerly anticipate their induction next autumn … The Class of 2024 within the NAHF embodies the very essence of excellence in aviation." –Tom Lodge, Chair of the NAHF Board of Nominations

Although Gary Burrell passed away in 2019, his inspiration lives on throughout the company's five business segments serving the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor recreation markets. Dr. Kao continues to serve as Garmin's Executive Chairman. Under their leadership, Garmin developed a wide array of products and technologies that advanced modern aviation safety and capabilities, including navigation, communications, flight controls and sensor systems.

Noteworthy Garmin aviation innovations include:

1994 : The Garmin GPS 155 becomes the world's first certified GPS receiver to achieve FAA TSO-C129 Class A certification for instrument approaches, allowing pilots to fly instrument flight rules from takeoff to touchdown using no ground-based navigation aids.

: The Garmin GPS 155 becomes the world's first certified GPS receiver to achieve FAA TSO-C129 Class A certification for instrument approaches, allowing pilots to fly instrument flight rules from takeoff to touchdown using no ground-based navigation aids. 1998 : The iconic GNS 430 and GNS 530 product family combines a panel mounted GPS navigator with a color moving map, VHF navigation and communication becoming the industry standard for NAV/COM systems in the cockpit.

: The iconic GNS 430 and GNS 530 product family combines a panel mounted GPS navigator with a color moving map, VHF navigation and communication becoming the industry standard for NAV/COM systems in the cockpit. 2004 : G1000 ® integrated flight deck sets the standard for cockpit innovation and catapults Garmin to be the leading provider of integrated flight decks across a broad range of aircraft – from single engine piston to advanced business jets.

: G1000 integrated flight deck sets the standard for cockpit innovation and catapults Garmin to be the leading provider of integrated flight decks across a broad range of aircraft – from single engine piston to advanced business jets. 2020: Garmin receives the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, the world's first certified autonomous system that protects lives by activating during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention.

Enshrinement ceremonies will be held in the fall of 2024. Visit www.nationalaviation.org for details.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and G1000 are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About National Aviation Hall of Fame

Founded in 1962, the NAHF has been a symbol of excellence in aviation and spaceexploration. With 262 distinguished honorees inducted, it stands as the only Congressionally-chartered aviation hall of fame in the United States. A dynamic panel ofover 130 aviation professionals from across the nation constitutes the NAHF Board of Nominations. Each year, they face the arduous task of selecting the most deserving air andspace pioneers for induction.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Krista Klaus

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.