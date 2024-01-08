Garmin Connect gets a new look: Simplified design provides a more customized experience

Redesigned smartphone app and website begin rolling out in beta today with a modern, user-friendly design and data insights to help you reach your health and fitness goals

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced extensive updates to its Garmin Connect™ app and website. These updates provide a more simplified and personalized homepage experience by focusing on health and fitness metrics that allow users to track their personal goals. Starting today, select customers using Garmin smartwatches, cycling computers and accessories can opt-in to try the beta version of Garmin Connect before it is available to everyone later this year.

The redesigned Garmin Connect smartphone app and website provide a simplified look and more relevant insights to help users reach their health and fitness goals.

"Since its inception, Garmin Connect has played an integral role in helping users track, analyze and share their health and fitness stats recorded by a paired Garmin device. With this new refresh, we are excited to bring a simplified design and more relevant insights to each customer to inform and inspire them as they continue to conquer their goals." –Joe Schrick, Garmin Vice President of Fitness

Tailored to Your Goals

Whether keeping an eye on overall well-being, staying active, or training for that next big race, the new Garmin Connect homepage features customizable sections that let users dive into their data like never before.

Today's Activity

View the day's logged activities, upcoming workouts, plus any events that are coming up within the next two days.

In Focus

Get an in-depth look at certain health and fitness metrics, including sleep score, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, training status and more1, as well as a weekly view of activity trends that can be customized to show preferred activities.

At a Glance

Choose from the broadest range of stats – including heart rate, intensity minutes, steps, calories burned, stress, floors climbed, hydration, fitness age, HRV status, VO2 max, training load, heat and altitude acclimation, endurance score and more1 – and quickly view them all in one spot.

Events

Prepare for an upcoming race or competition with race prep information like a countdown clock and race day weather forecast.

Training Plans

Keep track of scheduled Garmin Coach running or cycling plans, monitor training plan progress and view a week's worth of scheduled and completed workouts.

Challenges

Stay at the top of the leaderboard by viewing current progress in expedition, badge, group and family challenges.

The beta version of the refreshed Garmin Connect will begin rolling out to customers today and is expected to be available to everyone later this year.

1 Data is dependent on the user's smartwatch, cycling computer or accessory.

