Garmin continues to change the game with the new Panoptix PS70 live sonar for deep-sea fishing

New Garmin RapidReturn sonar is the first to deliver live images up to 1,000' below the surface

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today unveiled the Panoptix™ PS70, the latest addition to its award-winning live sonar lineup. Powered by Garmin RapidReturn™ sonar technology, the PS70 gives anglers a real-time view of what's below the surface at greater depths than ever before. The fastest live sonar at 1,000' on the market today provides a smooth, video-like view that updates a minimum of 10 frames per second – 6 to 8 times faster than the leading competitor at 1,000' depth. See it in action here.

The Panoptix PS70 stainless steel thru-hull transducer is powered by Garmin RapidReturn™ sonar, which gives you live sonar views up to 1,000’ below the surface.

"Anglers have never seen live sonar images at depths like this or at this speed. Its wide sonar beam covers more of the water column at once and enables a quicker survey of the ocean floor in greater detail and can even show you where the targets are located, so it will take anglers less time to find bait, fish and structure – truly a game-changer for deep-sea sportfishing." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

See fish live, catch fish deep

Garmin RapidReturn sets the standard for offshore live sonar – from small baitfish to target game fish – in real-time at depths up to 1,000'. With an 800-watt power output, the PS70 gives anglers stronger sonar penetration through the water and delivers four unique sonar modes that can be easily adjusted to fit a wide array of fishing techniques:

LiveVü ™ Down – Anglers can see small baitfish and target game fish in real-time up to 1,000' below the boat, while the wide 120-degree beam angle covers huge areas of water.

Anglers can see small baitfish and target game fish in real-time up to 1,000' below the boat, while the wide 120-degree beam angle covers huge areas of water. Traditional Sonar – Crisp, clear fish arches with excellent separation of targets under the boat.

Crisp, clear fish arches with excellent separation of targets under the boat. Triple-Beam – A three-way traditional sonar split that gives returns from the port, straight down and starboard in an easy-to-understand traditional sonar view. Adjust the beam angles to fine-tune the three columns of sonar data.

A three-way traditional sonar split that gives returns from the port, straight down and starboard in an easy-to-understand traditional sonar view. Adjust the beam angles to fine-tune the three columns of sonar data. RealVü™ 3D Historical – Historical scanning technology helps find fish and build a map of the ocean floor while the boat is moving. It shows the entire water column in 3D, from the bottom to the surface and all fish in between. The True Motion 3D sonar returns feature follows the vessel's course over the ground.

The stainless steel thru-hull PS70 transducer is also equipped with image stabilization that allows it to continuously adjust the sonar beams to compensate for boat motion, so even in rough conditions, anglers will still see a steady sonar image.

Quick on the draw

Nobody knows the waters better than the anglers that fish them, and now with the PS70, it's faster than ever before for anglers to survey the ocean floor in amazing detail. Thanks to enhanced QuickDraw Contours™, anglers can survey wide areas at depths up to 1,000' below the surface, making it easy to view and store detailed contour maps in real time. Users have the option to contribute their data to the QuickDraw Community so it can be integrated into Garmin Navionics+ charts, or keep their contours saved to their chartplotter.

The PS70 transducer can be flush or pocket mounted. It's available now with a suggested retail price of $4,799.99, or as a bundle that includes a fairing block to allow for deadrise angles of 0 to 20 degrees and mounting hardware for $4,999.99. It's compatible with a wide range of Garmin GPSMAP® chartplotters; click here for a full list of compatible devices. Visit garmin.com/marine to learn more about Garmin's full lineup of marine products.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest-to-use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the ninth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA).

