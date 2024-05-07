Garmin earns best supplier recognition from Embraer for 9th consecutive year

Annual awards program recognizes excellence among aerospace suppliers

OLATHE, Kan., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced it received a Best Supplier award for the ninth consecutive year by Embraer at its annual Suppliers Conference held April 30 in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil. Embraer, a leading aerospace manufacturer, recognized Garmin as the top supplier in the Electrical & Electronic Systems category for its G3000® Prodigy Touch flight deck systems in the Phenom 100EV and Phenom 300E.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the Best Supplier from Embraer. This prestigious award represents the strong collaboration between Embraer and Garmin and is a testament to Garmin's long-term dedication to Embraer and our mutual customers. We are truly grateful to receive this award recognizing the entire organization's commitment to on-time delivery, quality, and customer support." –Phil Straub, Garmin Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Aviation

This annual award program honors an elite group of suppliers for their outstanding performance, continuous improvement and increased customer satisfaction among all suppliers who serve Embraer's global commercial aviation, business aviation and defense markets. This recognition validates Garmin's achievement in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art flight deck systems while remaining responsive to market needs and preferences.

Over the past 14 years, Embraer has presented Garmin with 16 top honors across various categories including Electric & Electronics Systems; Technical Support to Operators; Electro-Mechanical Systems; Material Support to Operator; Services & Support; and Best of the Best.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

