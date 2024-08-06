Garmin enables premium app purchases in the Connect IQ Store and unveils fun new watch faces and apps

The latest apps are available to purchase in the Connect IQ marketplace using Garmin Pay

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced that customers can now make purchases in the Connect IQ™ Store using Garmin Pay™. This seamless integration rewards developers for their innovative designs while also providing Garmin customers with access to premium watch faces and apps from brands like Disney, GoPro®, Porsche and TaylorMade—with even more options to come.

Garmin customers can now use Garmin Pay to make purchases in the Connect IQ Store, including new Disney, Porsche, TaylorMade and space-themed watch faces and a GoPro Camera Control app.

"For years, our customers have turned to the Connect IQ Store for fun and informative watch faces and apps to support their endeavors and now, we are excited to advance our Connect IQ marketplace even more. Enabling premium apps allows third-party developers to be rewarded for their hard work. We are thrilled that some of the largest brands in the world have joined us to launch new watch faces and apps, and we look forward to the future of our Connect IQ platform."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Experience the new Connect IQ Store marketplace. The following watch faces and apps are available to purchase now:

Disney Watch Faces

Celebrate all things Disney, Marvel and Star Wars with four unique watch faces, including a Grogu digital watch face with six poses that rotate around; a digital watch face starring Tony Stark; and analog Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch faces where their hands tell the time.

GoPro Camera Control App

Control a GoPro right from the wrist. The camera control app lets users start and stop recordings, take still pictures and more.

Porsche Watch Faces

Honor an iconic sportscar brand with three Porsche watch faces, including a digital watch face with the Porsche wordmark; a timeless analog watch face that showcases the world-famous Porsche crest; and an analog watch face dedicated to the classic 917 Salzburg livery design.

TaylorMade Watch Face

Inspired by the love of the game, the TaylorMade watch face features a golf ball background that matches the exact dimple pattern of a TP5 golf ball. Users can even relive their last round by displaying their score right on their wrist.

Space-Themed Watch Faces

Take your passion for space to new heights with three space-themed watch faces. Inspired by NASA's Apollo Mission and the astronauts who first walked on the moon, the Moonwalker watch face features a retro astronaut design and can be configured to light or dark themes; the Ad Astra watch face features a collection of 24 images from NASA's James Webb telescope that change every day or every hour; and the All-Day Astronaut watch face includes 24 awe-inspiring NASA images that also change every day or every hour.

These watch faces and apps are available now for select smartwatches and have a suggested retail price starting at $4.99. They can be purchased from the Connect IQ Store, which also features a great variety of free apps. Developers interested in learning how to monetize their apps can visit the Connect IQ developer site.

Connect IQ is the app platform for Garmin smartwatches, bike computers, and outdoor handhelds, allowing developers to create on-device solutions and applications for millions of Garmin customers around the world. Using the Connect IQ SDK, developers can upload their creations to the Connect IQ store alongside thousands of apps. For more information, email our media team or connect with us on LinkedIn.

