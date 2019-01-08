Garmin Expanding Automotive OEM Business with Instrument Clusters Powered by Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY Real-Time Operating System

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2019 -- Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., and Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced Garmin's selection of Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY® real-time operating system as the safe and secure software platform for Garmin's new standalone automotive digital instrument clusters. As a result, Garmin will add safety-certified instrument clusters to its expanding OEM electronics business through its dedicated automotive OEM teams throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.

"The growing digital instrument cluster market is another significant opportunity for Garmin as it expands its OEM electronics business," said Matt Munn, Managing Director Automotive OEM. "The INTEGRITY RTOS will allow Garmin to provide the reliability, security and real-time performance demanded for automotive clusters and is a strong complement to our infotainment solutions."

The Garmin automotive OEM group utilizes the company's long-standing experience in user interface and hardware design from its automotive, avionics and marine segments to develop integrated infotainment solutions. The company's diverse manufacturing capabilities support a broad range of in-vehicle electronic strategies tailored to the region-specific needs of OEM carmakers.

Garmin will leverage Green Hills expertise in the industry, given that Green Hills products are crucial components in hundreds of millions of cars today, including INTEGRITY-powered digital instrument clusters. INTEGRITY is widely adopted in automotive cockpits because of its pre-certified ISO 26262 ASIL safety credentials, advanced integrated C/C++ development tools and wide ecosystem of HMI partners providing rich and smooth GPU-accelerated graphics.

The INTEGRITY RTOS architecture is well suited to control and protect complex real-time software, such as Garmin's instrument clusters. It was designed from the beginning for use in the most life-critical, mission-critical embedded systems. Its impenetrable separation partitions enable software teams to safely and securely partition software running at different levels of criticality on the same multicore processor while guaranteeing the system resources required for the proper execution of applications.

Demonstrations at CES

Live demonstrations of innovative safety and security solutions for automotive, including instrument clusters powered by INTEGRITY, can be viewed at CES 2019 in the Green Hills Software booth, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall #3715.

About Garmin International

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Green Hills Software

Related Links

http://www.ghs.com

