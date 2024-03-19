STC will bring advanced capabilities to the CJ2 cockpit, including safety-enhancing and connected aircraft management technologies

OLATHE, Kan., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced an upcoming Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for the Cessna Citation CJ2, creating an all-Garmin integrated solution for the popular light jet. As a complete upgrade for the original flight deck, Garmin's industry-leading avionics solutions will fully replace the legacy systems, modernizing the airplane and reducing pilot workload by bringing new capabilities and safety-enhancing technologies. The all-Garmin retrofit will include TXi™ flight displays, GTN™ Xi navigators, GFC™ 600 digital autopilot and several more optional upgrades.

Garmin unveils complete avionics modernization program for Cessna Citation CJ2.

"Garmin has decades of experience serving Citation aircraft and we are excited to bring a transformative Garmin cockpit experience to the CJ2, including fully coupled descent VNAV with the GFC 600, the GWX™ 8000 StormOptix weather radar and the PlaneSync™ connected aircraft management system. This all-Garmin avionics upgrade program for the CJ2 brings new technologies and unmatched capabilities, focused on reducing pilot workload and providing pilots of this high performance, single-pilot certified aircraft the safety benefits of automation found in today's modern cockpits." –Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales and Marketing

Specifically tailored to the CJ2 airframe and operator, the all-Garmin avionics upgrade program transforms the current fragmented avionics architecture to an integrated cockpit experience. Here's a closer look at what's included in the full retrofit solution:

Flight displays and navigation

The all-glass cockpit upgrade features two G600 TXi flight displays providing advanced primary flight display (PFD) and multi-function display (MFD) capabilities with a touchscreen interface. Primary flight data is displayed with a wide horizon view on Garmin synthetic vision technology (SVT™) for optimal awareness in IFR, marginal VFR or nighttime conditions. The PFD also offers a map view within the horizontal situation indicator (HSI) to show weather, traffic, airport diagrams and more without requiring a full MFD window. The CJ2 upgrade includes the GI 275 standby flight instrument on the pilot-side, with an option for an additional instrument on the copilot-side. GI 275 is available with Garmin SVT and seamlessly integrates with the primary flight displays to sync heading, altimeter, airspeed and altitude selections. A notable improvement with the upgrade is the availability of the pilot's side PFD and each GI 275, while operating on the aircraft's emergency electrical bus.

The system includes situational awareness features specific to the CJ2, such as Stabilized Approach monitoring and aural V-speed alerting during takeoff. Stabilized Approach monitoring provides an additional layer of protection. While on approach, the system monitors the aircraft to ensure it's operated in a stabilized manner. Aural annunciations — such as "speed," "course," "glidepath" and "sink rate" — notify the pilot if the aircraft is exceeding predetermined speed, course or vertical descent rates.

The TXi Engine Indication System (EIS) will be certified to replace the legacy EIS solution and features a newly refined gauge layout and user interface. EIS-generated or user-selected N1 targets for takeoff, go-around and max continuous thrust settings are integrated and displayed on TXi EIS. N1 reference bugs, which take into account engine and anti-ice status, as well as outside air temperature, are computed automatically and integrated into the TXi EIS display. Pilot-defined N1 reference bugs are also available in the system. Additionally, CJ2 pilots can take advantage of integrated timers on the TXi EIS display, helping pilots respect transient engine limitations during the engine start.

GTN Xi navigators add next-generation GPS/NAV/COMM capabilities to this light jet, enabling coupled descent vertical navigation (VNAV) in combination with the GFC 600 autopilot and allowing pilots to create and execute holding patterns over a published or user-defined waypoint. Pilots can easily visualize the entire flight plan, including departures, arrivals, visual/instrument approaches and more on the navigators 6.9-inch display. For simplified IFR routings, GTN Xi allows pilots to view airway segments available from a waypoint as well as corresponding exit options. Additionally, the flight crew can wirelessly1 load flight plans and share traffic, weather and more from their compatible mobile device.

GFC 600 brings new autopilot capabilities

The GFC 600 digital autopilot delivers CJ2 pilots superior in-flight characteristics and new operational capabilities such as coupled VNAV descents and coupled go-around capability while executing a missed approach, allowing automation to assist during high workload procedures. Guidance from the GTN Xi allows the GFC 600 to seamlessly link the enroute, terminal and approach procedures, allowing continuous descents and smooth VNAV transitions through the instrument approach, simplifying the pilot's workload in the terminal environment. The CJ2 solution also features Emergency Descent Mode (EDM). In the event of a loss of cabin pressurization, EDM can automatically descend the aircraft to a preset altitude without pilot intervention to help avert hypoxic situations. A color display and flight level change (FLC) mode round out new GFC 600 features on a modernized mode controller for this installation.

GWX 8000 weather radar with Auto Mode

The GWX 8000 StormOptix weather radar simplifies operations and brings peace of mind to single-pilot and crewed aircraft while operating in and near complex weather. Auto Mode lets pilots simply set the range, and the radar automatically adjusts tilt and gain settings to accurately profile weather cells, so pilots can analyze returns from hazardous storm cell activity. The system displays the weather with 16 colors while also showcasing hail and lightning prediction, turbulence detection and advanced ground clutter suppression. The weather radar integrates with TXi flight displays and GTN 750Xi navigators to display radar returns. The new display grouping feature lets pilots operating in the crewed environment look at individual tilts and returns on their side of the cockpit when in manual mode. The GWX 8000 weather radar upgrade is offered as an option, and for more details, visit Garmin.com/GWX8000.

Jet management made easier with PlaneSync

Using a 4G LTE cellular or Wi-Fi ® connection provided by the optional GDL® 60 datalink, the PlaneSync connected aircraft management system can help simplify the complexities of owning and operating the CJ2. PlaneSync automatically downloads avionics database updates2 and leverages high-speed integration amongst the avionics to quickly synchronize updates across the displays. The system can operate with a dedicated battery so that operators don't need to be present and conduct time-consuming manual updates via data card. PlaneSync can also allow pilots to remotely check fuel quantity, database status, GPS location, temperatures and more via the Garmin Pilot™ app3 to help avoid surprises when they arrive at the aircraft. With added capability expected in 2025, PlaneSync can also automatically transmit flight and engine log data to secure cloud storage after landing.

Completing the All-Garmin CJ2 Upgrade Program

CJ2 operators can also take advantage of other optional upgrades to add new capabilities to their aircraft. The GMA™ 35C audio panel adds audio processing with advanced capabilities including auto squelch, 3D audio and Bluetooth® wireless connectivity to allow music or telephone audio from a mobile device. Additionally, the GTX™ 345R transponder can provide ADS-B "Out" capability with optional antenna diversity, while also providing "ADS-B "In" weather and traffic benefits. Other options include the GDL 69A SiriusXM datalink, GTS™ series traffic systems and GSR 56 datalink for weather, calling and messaging connectivity.

The full retrofit solution in the Cessna Citation CJ2 is expected to be available in Q2 of 2024 through Garmin Authorized Dealer network. Garmin plans to certify a similar avionics upgrade program for the Cessna Citation CJ1.To learn more, visit Garmin.com/CJ2.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

1 Optional equipment required. Weather streaming requires compatible ADS-B or SiriusXM datalink; traffic streaming requires compatible ADS-B datalink; ADS-B weather available in U.S. only.

2Active PlaneSync and database subscriptions required for automatic database updates. Active PlaneSync subscription plan required for flight log uploading. Features are available on-ground only and requires GDL 60 to have active LTE or Wi-Fi connectivity; signal strength and other factors may apply. See Garmin.com/PlaneSyncCoverage for LTE coverage details.

3Remote aircraft status requires active PlaneSync subscription. User's smart device must have internet connectivity. Feature is available on-ground only and requires GDL 60 to have LTE connectivity; signal strength and other factors may apply. See Garmin.com/PlaneSyncCoverage for coverage details.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, SafeTaxi and Connext are registered trademarks and TXi, GTN, GFC, GWX, PlaneSync, SVT, Garmin Pilot, GMA and GTX are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

SiriusXM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc.

Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Mikayla Minnick

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.