Garmin expands ECG App to additional smartwatches, including its flagship epix Pro and fēnix 7 Pro series

FDA-cleared and clinically-validated app lets even more Garmin customers record an ECG and check for signs of atrial fibrillation right from their smartwatch

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is pleased to announce the expansion of the ECG App1 to the epix™ Pro series, fēnix® 7 Pro series, Venu® 3 series and tactix® 7 – AMOLED Edition smartwatches. The ECG App is an FDA-cleared app that allows users to record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) right from their smartwatch. Customers in the United States can use the app to record a 30-second electrocardiogram (ECG) and view their heart rhythm results immediately on the watch or, optionally, later in the Garmin Connect™ smartphone app.

FDA-cleared and clinically-validated, the Garmin ECG App lets users record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) right from their smartwatch.

"We are pleased to bring the ECG App to even more of our customers, including those with our flagship epix Pro and fēnix 7 Pro series smartwatches. We take pride in offering premium health and wellness features across our smartwatch lineups and this revolutionary tool that lets our customers conveniently take an ECG recording when they want only adds to the suite of innovative features to help them stay on top of their health." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

When customers take an ECG, the ECG App uses sensors on their compatible smartwatch to record the electrical signals that control how their heart beats. The app then analyzes that recording to detect signs of AFib. Additionally, users have the option to sync their results to Garmin Connect. Through the Garmin Connect app, customers can view their history of results and create reports that can be shared with a health care provider.

The ECG App is available now on the epix Pro series, fēnix 7 Pro series, Venu 3 series and tactix 7 – AMOLED Edition smartwatches for customers in the United States and requires the latest version of the Garmin Connect smartphone app and smartwatch software before use. Garmin originally announced ECG App availability for Venu 2 Plus customers in January.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor markets. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

1 The ECG app is only available on select Garmin smartwatches with the latest version of the Garmin Connect smartphone app and smartwatch software. The ECG app is not available in all regions; see Garmin.com/ECG for availability. The ECG app is not intended for use by people under 22 years old. With the ECG app, a compatible smartwatch is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Venu, fēnix and tactix are registered trademarks and epix and Garmin Connect are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Schultz and Natalie Miller

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.