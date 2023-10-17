Garmin expands ECG App to additional smartwatches, including its flagship epix Pro and fēnix 7 Pro series

News provided by

Garmin International, Inc.

17 Oct, 2023, 07:03 ET

FDA-cleared and clinically-validated app lets even more Garmin customers record an ECG and check for signs of atrial fibrillation right from their smartwatch

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is pleased to announce the expansion of the ECG App1 to the epix Pro series, fēnix® 7 Pro series, Venu® 3 series and tactix® 7 – AMOLED Edition smartwatches. The ECG App is an FDA-cleared app that allows users to record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) right from their smartwatch. Customers in the United States can use the app to record a 30-second electrocardiogram (ECG) and view their heart rhythm results immediately on the watch or, optionally, later in the Garmin Connect smartphone app. 

Continue Reading
FDA-cleared and clinically-validated, the Garmin ECG App lets users record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) right from their smartwatch.
FDA-cleared and clinically-validated, the Garmin ECG App lets users record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) right from their smartwatch.

"We are pleased to bring the ECG App to even more of our customers, including those with our flagship epix Pro and fēnix 7 Pro series smartwatches. We take pride in offering premium health and wellness features across our smartwatch lineups and this revolutionary tool that lets our customers conveniently take an ECG recording when they want only adds to the suite of innovative features to help them stay on top of their health." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

When customers take an ECG, the ECG App uses sensors on their compatible smartwatch to record the electrical signals that control how their heart beats. The app then analyzes that recording to detect signs of AFib. Additionally, users have the option to sync their results to Garmin Connect. Through the Garmin Connect app, customers can view their history of results and create reports that can be shared with a health care provider. 

The ECG App is available now on the epix Pro series, fēnix 7 Pro series, Venu 3 series and tactix 7 – AMOLED Edition smartwatches for customers in the United States and requires the latest version of the Garmin Connect smartphone app and smartwatch software before use. Garmin originally announced ECG App availability for Venu 2 Plus customers in January.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor markets. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

1 The ECG app is only available on select Garmin smartwatches with the latest version of the Garmin Connect smartphone app and smartwatch software. The ECG app is not available in all regions; see Garmin.com/ECG for availability. The ECG app is not intended for use by people under 22 years old. With the ECG app, a compatible smartwatch is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Venu, fēnix and tactix are registered trademarks and epix and Garmin Connect are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:
Stephanie Schultz and Natalie Miller
913-397-8200
[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.

Also from this source

Garmin unveils the MARQ Carbon collection: Modern tool watches crafted from uniquely engineered carbon fiber

Garmin unveils the MARQ Carbon collection: Modern tool watches crafted from uniquely engineered carbon fiber

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the MARQ® Carbon collection, three luxury modern tool watches each crafted from 130 layers of Fused Carbon Fiber™....
Garmin GPSMAP 9227 wins IBEX Innovation Award

Garmin GPSMAP 9227 wins IBEX Innovation Award

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced that its GPSMAP® 9227 with Garmin...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.