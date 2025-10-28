Garmin expands flagship chartplotter lineup with premium GPSMAP 9000xsv for the ultimate experience at the helm

Stunning displays offer unrivaled sonar performance, vivid 4K resolution and lightning-fast 5Ghz Wi-Fi capability

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today unveiled the GPSMAP® 9000xsv series – superior chartplotters designed for captains and anglers that demand world-class performance. Available with a 10-, 13- or 17-inch touchscreen display, these multi-functional displays (MFDs) boast Garmin's cutting-edge integrated xCHIRP traditional sonar and UHD scanning sonar to help anglers see and catch more fish. Users can get 5Ghz Wi-Fi® connectivity for seamless software and map updates at ultrafast speeds, and see charts, maps and entertainment in vivid detail with up to 4K resolution.

"We're excited to bring the premium features of the GPSMAP 9000 chartplotter series to even more display sizes. With Garmin's most advanced built-in sonar, faster processing power than previous generations, higher screen resolution and expanded connectivity, the GPSMAP 9000xsv chartplotters are a complete and seamless solution at the helm."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President Consumer Sales & Marketing

Excellence on the water

View charts, maps and entertainment in vibrant detail – even on bright, sunny days – with 4K resolution on the 13- and 17-inch touchscreens.

on the 13- and 17-inch touchscreens. See targets with improved brightness and greater contrast than ever before with a Mini LED backlight . The 13- and 17-inch screens are the first marine products to take advantage of this technology.

. The 13- and 17-inch screens are the first marine products to take advantage of this technology. Utilize 5Ghz Wi-Fi connectivity to get faster wireless software and map updates using the ActiveCaptain ® app.

to get faster wireless software and map updates using the ActiveCaptain app. Fish in crystal clear high-definition with UHD scanning sonar , built-in xCHIRP and RapidReturn ™ , allowing for up to twice the update rate. The faster refresh rate provides more sonar information in the scrolling window.

, and , allowing for up to twice the update rate. The faster refresh rate provides more sonar information in the scrolling window. Enjoy premium sailing information, including sailing polars, and see laylines as well as wind speed, direction and other critical data with a full suite of SailAssist ™ features .

. Navigate with preloaded Garmin Navionics+ ™ charts with Auto Guidance+ technology 2 , or update to Garmin Navionics Vision+ ™ charts for premium features such as high-resolution relief shading, satellite imagery and more.

charts with Auto Guidance+ technology , or update to Garmin Navionics Vision+ charts for premium features such as high-resolution relief shading, satellite imagery and more. Build extensive networks with multiple chartplotters, cameras, radars and sonars, and enjoy gigabit speeds on the Garmin BlueNet ™ network .

. Take command of all boat operations on one screen with OneHelm ™ integrated digital switching that offers full support for Garmin EmpirBus ™ systems and other third-party monitoring, control and automation solutions.

on one screen with OneHelm integrated digital switching that offers full support for Garmin EmpirBus systems and other third-party monitoring, control and automation solutions. With a premium edge-to-edge design, these chartplotters provide a luxurious modern look that can be seamlessly integrated into nearly any vessel.

Expected to be available in November, the GPSMAP 9000xsv chartplotters have suggested retail prices starting at $3,199.99. Each MFD can be flat- or flush-mounted to fit the boat's helm. To learn more, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the 11th consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminfishhunt on social, or follow our blog.

1Based on 2024 sales revenues.

2Auto Guidance+ is for planning purposes only and does not replace safe navigation operations.

This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

