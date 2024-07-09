Garmin expands Force Kraken trolling motor series to accommodate a broader range of boat sizes

New 48-inch shaft length now available

OLATHE, Kan., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced its Force® Kraken trolling motor series is now available with a 48-inch shaft length to accommodate smaller boat sizes, including pontoons, flats boats, microskiffs and more. Kraken is engineered with a pivot-style mount for easy installation on boats where bow space is limited and offers anglers cutting-edge features, advanced precision and seamless integration – and there is no other motor on the market more powerful1.

Now available in a 48-inch shaft length to accommodate smaller boat sizes, Garmin's Force Kraken trolling motor is engineered with a pivot-style mount for easy installation on boats where bow space is limited and offers anglers cutting-edge features, advanced precision and seamless integration.

"The addition of another shaft length option to our award-winning Force trolling motor series reinforces our commitment to provide best-in-class trolling motors to all our customers. From bass boats to bay boats, center consoles to multispecies fishing boats, Force remains at the forefront of power and efficiency, and we're pleased to expand our Kraken series with an additional 48-inch size that's perfect for boats with a smaller freeboard." –Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales

What anglers love about Kraken:

Kraken's brushless motor uses a high-efficiency propeller to produce 100 pounds of thrust on a 36-volt system or 80 pounds on a 24-volt system that's measured per an ISO (International Organization for Standardization) static thrust measurement standard. With longer run times than brushed motors, it can be counted on all day so there's more time to focus on fishing, not running out of battery.

uses a high-efficiency propeller to produce 100 pounds of thrust on a 36-volt system or 80 pounds on a 24-volt system that's measured per an ISO (International Organization for Standardization) static thrust measurement standard. With longer run times than brushed motors, it can be counted on all day so there's more time to focus on fishing, not running out of battery. Wireless integration with Garmin chartplotters and smartwatches allows anglers to create routes, patterns and tracks for the trolling motor to follow while they fish.

with Garmin chartplotters and smartwatches allows anglers to create routes, patterns and tracks for the trolling motor to follow while they fish. Easily install live sonar thanks to Kraken's LiveScope ™ cable management system that lets anglers conveniently route the transducer cable inside the trolling motor shaft. With the Kraken LiveScope Mounting Bracket (additional purchase required), any LiveScope transducer can be installed and operated in all three modes—forward, down and perspective.

™ that lets anglers conveniently route the transducer cable inside the trolling motor shaft. With the Kraken LiveScope Mounting Bracket (additional purchase required), any LiveScope transducer can be installed and operated in all three modes—forward, down and perspective. Select Kraken models include built-in sonar integration with a GT56UHD all-in-one transducer that delivers Ultra High-Definition ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar along with CHIRP traditional sonar for brilliant image clarity of structure and fish below and to the sides of the boat.

with a GT56UHD all-in-one transducer that delivers Ultra High-Definition ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar along with CHIRP traditional sonar for brilliant image clarity of structure and fish below and to the sides of the boat. Stay on the fish with Kraken's anchor lock that features Garmin's most precise boat positioning technology with multi-band GPS signal reception and integrated AHRS (attitude and heading reference system) to help keep the boat in one place.

signal reception and integrated AHRS (attitude and heading reference system) to help keep the boat in one place. Navigate from anywhere in the boat with the included wireless remote that gives anglers control of the Kraken trolling motor with precise virtual anchor lock, autopilot functionality, heading hold and point-and-go gesture steering—plus it floats. A compatible Garmin smartwatch, like the award-winning quatix® 7 series, can also be connected to Kraken to control steering, anchor lock and more, right from the wrist.

Robust and reliable design backed by award-winning support

Led by decades of marine industry expertise and innovation, Kraken is engineered for harsh marine environments and built to withstand the rigors of extreme fishing conditions. The propeller is designed with a thinner leading edge to reduce resistance and maximize thrust, while the trailing edge is engineered to decrease aeration of the water that can cause cavitation and interfere with thrust. Rugged and durable, the sturdy composite shaft and all components have advanced corrosion and saltwater protection. It's backed by a 3-year limited warranty and a lifetime limited warranty on the shaft, along with support through an ever-increasing servicing dealer network.

Available now, the 48-inch Kraken is offered in both black and white with suggested retail prices of $3599.99 and $3799.99, respectively. Other Kraken models include a 63-, 75- and 90-inch shaft length in white, and 63- and 75-inch lengths in black. All black Kraken models are sold with a GT56UHD transducer. For more information, visit our website to experience the power of the Kraken trolling motor.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the ninth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine or follow our blog.

1 In compliance with ISO standard 13342

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Force and quatix are registered trademarks and LiveScope is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

