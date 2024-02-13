Garmin expands GPSMAP x3 series with new 16-inch chartplotter

GPSMAP 16x3 adds larger touchscreen option for greater clarity, connectivity and control at the helm 

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the GPSMAP® 16x3 chartplotters— the newest addition to its popular GPSMAP x3 series that combines the same easy-to-use features, including built-in Garmin Navionics+ mapping and sonar support, with a stunning high-resolution full HD 16-inch touchscreen display. For superior clarity and sunlight readability, the GPSMAP 16x3's in-plane switching (IPS) display provides consistent, accurate colors that can be seen from all viewing angles, even with polarized sunglasses. 

Garmin adds a 16-inch display to its popular GPSMAP series, further expanding its options to fit an even wider range of dash configurations, both new and retrofit.
"The GPSMAP x3 series is known for providing anglers and boaters with a fast, sharp and smart chartplotter experience that integrates seamlessly into their Garmin marine system. We're excited to add a 16-inch display to the series, further expanding our options to fit an even wider range of dash configurations, both new and retrofit." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales 

What mariners will love about the GPSMAP x3 series:

  • Simple navigation: More confidently navigate coastal and inland waters with built-in Garmin Navionics+ mapping with Auto Guidance+ technology1 that includes a one-year subscription with daily updates. Users can also add Garmin Navionics Vision+ for premium features like high-resolution relief shading and more.
  • Sleek design: Designed for a wide range of dash configurations, the GPSMAP x3 series offers slimline design borders with edge-to-edge glass displays.
  • Impressive processing power: Experience fast and responsive high-speed processing power that benefits all onboard sensors like sonar and radar while enhancing the user experience across the entire network.
  • Built-in sonar: The sonar combo versions (GPSMAP xsv series) offer built-in support for Ultra High-Definition ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar with high-contrast vivid color palettes which help distinguish fish from structure, along with CHIRP traditional sonar.
  • LiveScope capable: To help anglers see all around their boat in real time, this chartplotter series supports the full lineup of Garmin Panoptix sonar, including the award-winning LiveScope live-scanning sonar (transducer required; sold separately).
  • Force® integration: When integrated with a Garmin Force trolling motor, anglers can create routes, patterns and tracks for the trolling motor to follow while they fish. From the chartplotter screen, they can also control speed, check battery life and more.
  • Seamless connectivity: Easily build an onboard marine system with compatible sonar, autopilot, radars, instruments, cameras and more by using NMEA® 2000 and the Garmin Marine Network. Built-in Wi-Fi® enables reliable software updates, smart notifications and more via the free ActiveCaptain® app with a compatible smartphone or table.

Expected to be available in March, the GPSMAP 16x3 series has suggested retail pricing that starts at $4799.99, while the GPSMAP 16x3xsv series starts at $4999.99. Along with the full range of Garmin marine electronics, the GPSMAP 16x3 series will be on display at the Miami International Boat Show, Feb. 14-18, 2024, in booth #3235. To learn more, visit garmin.com/marine

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the ninth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroomemail our press team, connect with @garminmarine or follow our blog.

1 Auto Guidance+ is for planning purposes only and does not replace safe navigation operations.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Force, Navionics and JL Audio are registered trademarks and Garmin Navionics+, Garmin Navionics Vision+, ClearVü, SideVü and LiveScope are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Carly Hysell
913-397-8200
[email protected] 

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.

